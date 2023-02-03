Herald Minute: Chinese students and staff at UND report discomfort after mayor's comments following Fufeng decision | Feb. 3, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
'Embrace this acceptance': Amid Fufeng debate, Armacost reassures campus of its welcoming atmosphere
Statement comes after reports of Chinese students and faculty at UND expressing discomfort over Grand Forks mayor's comment about "Chinese connections" in the wake of the Fufeng decision.
Coaches and administrators express mixed emotions as state nears decision on three-class setup.
Republican opponents of the legislation said it would be too costly for the state and too burdensome for employers.
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.