99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Chinese students and staff at UND report discomfort after mayor's comments following Fufeng decision | Feb. 3, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 03, 2023 06:12 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
020520.n.gfh.Armacost2.jp
Local
'Embrace this acceptance': Amid Fufeng debate, Armacost reassures campus of its welcoming atmosphere
Statement comes after reports of Chinese students and faculty at UND expressing discomfort over Grand Forks mayor's comment about "Chinese connections" in the wake of the Fufeng decision.
February 02, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
HillsboroClassBstatetitle.jpg
Prep
Area schools react to North Dakota's three-class basketball proposal
Coaches and administrators express mixed emotions as state nears decision on three-class setup.
February 02, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
nd_house_dec5.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota House tosses bill to start state-run paid family leave program
Republican opponents of the legislation said it would be too costly for the state and too burdensome for employers.
February 02, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
030322-KM-STATE-WRESTLING-5447.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League acts on proposals for changes in wrestling, football, more
At its board of directors meeting Thursday, the MSHSL approved a switch in the number of weight classes in wrestling and voted on a proposal to seed all eight teams in football state tournaments.
February 02, 2023 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
DSC_0178.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
New York filmmaker to begin work on second movie in south-central North Dakota
March 01, 2023 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
2348294+022816.n.gfh_.kempenich.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
North Dakota Human Rights Film Festival plans screenings
March 01, 2023 06:49 AM
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: East Grand Forks council considers interim city leader candidates | March 1, 2023
March 01, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports