Herald Minute: Attempted murder suspect still at large after shelter in place alert | May 23, 2023

By Staff reports
Today at 6:14 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Breaking News
Local
UPDATE: After 'shelter in place' lifted, police still searching for suspect in attempted murder case
The all-clear was given around 3:45 p.m.
May 22, 2023 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
UND Hockey
UND expecting Dane Montgomery to be ready for start of 2023-24 season
The UND forward from Grand Forks missed all of last season with an upper-body injury.
May 22, 2023 08:25 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
North Dakota
Pembina Gorge to become North Dakota's 14th state park
North Dakota hasn’t had a new state park since 1989
May 22, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
