Herald Minute: Another set of false shooting accusations at several North Dakota schools | March 3, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
March 03, 2023 06:21 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
A UND student crosses campus during a steady snowfall Wednesday morning. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald
North Dakota
UND leaders, students, weigh pros and cons of TikTok use on campus
State Board of Higher Education will meet in May to further discuss security, data privacy concerns
March 02, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
A Fargo police vehicle marked SRO 1 is parked outside a brick school building while snow falls.
North Dakota
Several North Dakota schools targeted by false shooting threats
Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck and Jamestown schools all received threats Thursday morning.
March 02, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  WDAY News
030323 Warroad2.jpg
Prep
Warroad headed back to state as Section 8A champs
The Warriors will take their undefeated season to St. Paul and the Xcel Energy Center.
March 02, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
030323.S.FF.NorthSouth.McComb
Prep
Fargo North-South slips past Grand Forks in girls hockey state quarterfinals
The Spruins scored two first-period goals before sealing the game late with an empty-netter on Thursday.
March 02, 2023 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
