Herald Minute: Another ripple in the Fufeng wave goes through the ND House | April 12, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:17 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
North Dakota Capitol
North Dakota
House passes bill to bar foreign governments from buying ag land in North Dakota
The bill and its amendments unanimously passed the Senate in a floor vote last week
April 11, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
The Grand Forks County Office Building. Photo by Nick Nelson for the Grand Forks Herald.
Local
County director of emergency management presents commission with spring flood outlook
County and city will provide 24-hour access to facilities where residents can fill their own sandbags.
April 11, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
031222.HKY.8819.jpg
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: UND ranked in final USCHO poll for 21st-straight season
The Fighting Hawks' run is three times longer than any other team in college hockey.
April 11, 2023 11:33 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
