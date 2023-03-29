99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Annexation still on the table for Highway 81 properties | March 29, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:19 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
091921.s.gfh.UND1.jpg
College
After year battling injury, UND running back Luke Skokna feeling rejuvenated at spring ball
After suffering injury on the fifth practice of fall camp, Skokna spent nearly all of 2022 on the sideline.
March 28, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
UND Hockey Podcast Art Acres and Shares 3x2.png
UND Hockey
UND Hockey Podcast: Who will UND look to bring in for next season?
In this week's episode, Brad, Jason and Eli talk about who's signed over the last week, who'll be back next season and who UND might look to target in the offseason.
March 28, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
A courtroom gavel
Local
East Grand Forks man charged after trying to shoot squirrel, hitting neighbor's home, changes plea
His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18.
March 28, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
062020.n.gfh.Bochenski2.jpg
Local
Grand Forks mayor says some have benefited without annexation
In a statement sent to the Herald in advance of the next scheduled City Council meeting, Bochenski reaffirms his belief that annexation should move forward for properties along Highway 81
March 28, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast

By Staff reports
