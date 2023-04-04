50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: An update from Saturday's fatal shooting in Grand Forks | April 4, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:28 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
stanfordshooting
North Dakota
Deadly Grand Forks apartment shooting appears to be self-defense, police say
The Grand Forks Police Department said 53-year-old Dwight Cross pulled out what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun when he was fired upon several times. It was later determined to be a pellet gun.
April 03, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Oxford Realty sign Grand Forks.jpg
Local
Grand Forks named fourth best place in the nation to buy a home on a budget
Median home price in Grand Forks is $255,143, according to Rocket Mortgage study
April 03, 2023 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
ChicagoSteel_10212022_Nelson-096.jpg
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: UND recruit hits 30 goals in USHL
Michael Emerson joined a short list this weekend, but his game differences from the others on it.
April 03, 2023 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
house_ND.jpg
North Dakota
Attempt to override Burgum veto of bill to restrict trans students’ pronouns falls short
The so-called pronouns bill would have barred school districts and their governing boards from creating policies to accommodate transgender students unless parents give explicit permission.
April 03, 2023 02:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
North Dakota Legislature
North Dakota
North Dakota bills restricting transgender health care, sports participation head to Burgum's desk
Supporters say the bills protect fairness in sports and the innocence of children. Opponents say the legislation is harmful and discriminatory toward transgender people.
April 03, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: The latest headlines from Grand Forks | April 3, 2023
April 03, 2023 06:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
BTS08.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Chester Fritz Auditorium to host screening of North Dakota film on Saturday
March 31, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Mook
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Higher ed board bans TikTok from university systems | March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023 06:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
National Weather Service graphic for April 4, 2023.jpg
Weather
How much snow will Grand Forks region get? Some say as much as 15 inches; others, up to 22 inches
April 04, 2023 07:13 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
4669618+Korrie.jpg
Prairie Business
Welcome to our new editor, Carrie McDermott
April 04, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel
Kat Duvic .jpg
Business
FEAST! trade show offers connections, lessons
April 04, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks City Council moves forward with annexation of Highway 81 area
April 03, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast