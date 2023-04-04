Herald Minute: An update from Saturday's fatal shooting in Grand Forks | April 4, 2023
The Grand Forks Police Department said 53-year-old Dwight Cross pulled out what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun when he was fired upon several times. It was later determined to be a pellet gun.
Median home price in Grand Forks is $255,143, according to Rocket Mortgage study
Michael Emerson joined a short list this weekend, but his game differences from the others on it.
The so-called pronouns bill would have barred school districts and their governing boards from creating policies to accommodate transgender students unless parents give explicit permission.
Supporters say the bills protect fairness in sports and the innocence of children. Opponents say the legislation is harmful and discriminatory toward transgender people.
