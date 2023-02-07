99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: An all-encompassing Fufeng timeline | Feb. 7, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 07, 2023 06:11 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
wrigley1.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota leaders ready to spend millions on possible lawsuit against Minnesota
The Minnesota Legislature passed a bill last week that would require utilities in the state to wean off of fossil fuels by 2040. North Dakota officials say the policy would be unconstitutional.
February 06, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
020223 NoFufeng2.jpg
Local
A timeline of the much-debated Fufeng project
Between opinion pieces and stories, more than 200 articles have been published on the Herald about the project
February 06, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
020523 S GFH UNDWBB0100.jpg
College
No regrets: After leaving Grafton High School a year early, Walker Demers finds success at South Dakota
Demers is now the starting center for the Coyotes
February 06, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
121722 S GFH GGFGHKY06.jpg
Prep
Averi Greenwood leading KnightRiders as postseason nears
Grand Forks will recognize Greenwood, Annika Presteng, Sierra Heyd, Quinn Fournier, Lauren Robinson and Kaylee Baker for Senior Night on Tuesday.
February 06, 2023 11:14 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
WATCH: Grand Forks City Council votes 5-0 to end Fufeng project
The meeting was streamed online on Monday
February 06, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
