Herald Minute: Albatross golf simulators are back after flood damage | Feb. 20, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
In addition to volunteers being the “backbone” of the organization, Grand Forks Salvation Army Maj. Paul Ferguson said they often become like a family, too
The water reached seven of Albatross’ eight golf simulators, carpet and trim work.
The Fighting Hawks held the No. 6 Huskies to just 13 shots on goal, their lowest in three-and-a-half years.
Carson Skarperud scores in the opening minute of the second and third period in 8-3 win.