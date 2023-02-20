99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Herald Minute: Albatross golf simulators are back after flood damage | Feb. 20, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
February 20, 2023 06:00 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
021823 Volunteers.jpg
Community
Volunteers are vital for Grand Forks nonprofits to be able to remain operational in community
In addition to volunteers being the “backbone” of the organization, Grand Forks Salvation Army Maj. Paul Ferguson said they often become like a family, too
February 19, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
02xx23 Albatross.jpg
Business
Grand Forks' Albatross indoor golf facility back up and running after flood damage
The water reached seven of Albatross’ eight golf simulators, carpet and trim work.
February 19, 2023 06:41 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Fee
021923 UND2.jpg
UND Hockey
UND only has a tie to show for strong performance against St. Cloud State
The Fighting Hawks held the No. 6 Huskies to just 13 shots on goal, their lowest in three-and-a-half years.
February 18, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
021923 S GFH EDCBHKYCHAMP0225.jpg
Prep
Red River pushes back against South-Shanley to claim East Region crown
Carson Skarperud scores in the opening minute of the second and third period in 8-3 win.
February 18, 2023 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
