Herald Minute: A 'temporary fix' coming to 32nd Ave as drivers navigate potholes | April 11, 2023
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
The 6-foot-3 power forward scored 13 goals and 29 points in 28 games last season with Lindenwood.
The award goes to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
