Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: A 'temporary fix' coming to 32nd Ave as drivers navigate potholes | April 11, 2023

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:13 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
UND Hockey
Hunter Johannes to play final year of college hockey at UND
The 6-foot-3 power forward scored 13 goals and 29 points in 28 games last season with Lindenwood.
April 10, 2023 09:49 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks
UND Hockey
Brock Boeser, Zach Parise are nominees for the NHL's Bill Masterton Trophy
The award goes to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
April 10, 2023 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

By Staff reports
What To Read Next
Arts and Entertainment
State arts council receives about 25 applications for public art installation west of Fordville
April 10, 2023 06:56 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: The latest business headlines in Grand Forks | April 10, 2023
April 10, 2023 06:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Arts and Entertainment
Belcourt woman named North Dakota poet laureate
April 08, 2023 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Get Local

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Grand Forks City Hall
Local
Grand Forks council considers payment in lieu of taxes request for industrial building along I-29
April 10, 2023 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Local
One injured in Grand Forks bicycle-vehicle crash
April 10, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate kills measures for new term limits, more session days
April 10, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Jack Dura / The Bismarck Tribune