Herald Minute: A new wrinkle to the Higher Ed Tik Tok ban | May 24, 2023
Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort
Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.
District, Grand Forks Education Association, agree to teacher salary increases for the next two years
GFEA withdrew support for previous agreement on May 15, as it only addressed the base salary
Friendly competition helps Hatton-Northwood's Bilden and Pinke churn out rare 40-foot shot put throws
The Thunder teammates rank Nos. 1 and 2 in Class B in the shot put entering this weekend's North Dakota state track and field meet.
ADVERTISEMENT