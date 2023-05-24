99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: A new wrinkle to the Higher Ed Tik Tok ban | May 24, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 9:49 PM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
District, Grand Forks Education Association, agree to teacher salary increases for the next two years
GFEA withdrew support for previous agreement on May 15, as it only addressed the base salary
May 23, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
7M1A9686.JPG
Prep
Friendly competition helps Hatton-Northwood's Bilden and Pinke churn out rare 40-foot shot put throws
The Thunder teammates rank Nos. 1 and 2 in Class B in the shot put entering this weekend's North Dakota state track and field meet.
May 23, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Miller

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Attempted murder suspect still at large after shelter in place alert | May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Native American nickname bills in Minnesota makes its way to governor | May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cheat Codes.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
WE Fest 2023 to kick off with 40th anniversary 'birthday bash' on Aug. 2
May 18, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_1784 (1).jpg
North Dakota
Pembina Gorge to become North Dakota's 14th state park
May 22, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
omarmartinezwanted
North Dakota
Search for Grand Forks attempted murder suspect stretches to southern border
May 23, 2023 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
052423 RRsoftball3.jpg
Prep
Red River begins East Region tourney with combined no-hitter over Valley City
May 23, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko
An example of a Dollar General storefront. Special to The Forum
North Dakota
Unsafe work conditions found in 6 North Dakota Dollar General stores
May 23, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Forum staff