99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Herald Minute: Valley Middle referendum gets the votes | May 17, 2023

Presented by Spirit Lake Casino and Resort

Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
By Staff reports
Today at 6:13 AM

Recap your news day with the Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast. Join us daily for the latest headlines from news, weather and sports in the northern Red River Valley area. The Grand Forks Herald Minute can be found on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts as well as the Herald website.

Content Featured in the Herald Minute
051723 Referendum2.jpg
Breaking News
Local
UPDATED: Grand Forks voters approve $79 million referendum
The plan includes a new Valley Middle School, a new districtwide kitchen facility and security upgrades at buildings throughout the district.
May 16, 2023 09:12 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks Police Department logo
Grand Forks Police Department officers shoot dog after it killed another dog
A person also was injured in the incident, which occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
May 16, 2023 06:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Michael John Hull
North Dakota
Former Ramsey County (N.D.) sheriff's deputy faces federal child pornography charges
The maximum sentence for each of his charges is 20 years in prison. The mandatory minimum is five years.
May 16, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Teachers union withdraws support for tentative salary agreement | May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Pedal pubs coming to Grand Forks? | May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023 06:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2722602+Norway-flag.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Sons of Norway to host in-person Syttende Mai celebration in Grand Forks
May 12, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Vanished in Vermillion hi res cover art.jpg
The Vault
'Vanished in Vermillion' peels back layers of complexity in infamous South Dakota cold case
May 17, 2023 06:31 AM
 · 
By  Trisha Taurinskas
040519.N.FF.SCHOOLBOARD
North Dakota
Will other large school districts join Fargo's defiant stance on new North Dakota trans student law?
May 17, 2023 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
federal courthouse.jpg
North Dakota
Sex trafficking victim files federal lawsuit against North Dakota hotel
May 17, 2023 03:47 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
051723 S GFH SHBASE0037.jpg
Prep
Thompson outlasts Sacred Heart 5-0 to close regular season play
May 16, 2023 10:12 PM
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko