Herald Minute: Valley Middle referendum gets the votes | May 17, 2023
The plan includes a new Valley Middle School, a new districtwide kitchen facility and security upgrades at buildings throughout the district.
A person also was injured in the incident, which occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
The maximum sentence for each of his charges is 20 years in prison. The mandatory minimum is five years.
