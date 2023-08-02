Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Grand Forks to host state horticultural society's 100th annual conference

Registration is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Museum of Art on the UND campus.

Sign surrounded by flowers at University Park
During the North Dakota Horticultural Society's annual conference this week, Katy Cavanaugh, parks landscape supervisor for Grand Forks Park District, will give a presentation on how the district has partnered with organizations and neighborhood groups to further develop some of the city's parks.
Contributed / Grand Forks Park District
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 4:25 PM

GRAND FORKS — Members of the North Dakota Horticultural Society will hold its 100th annual conference, with the theme “Bee-yond the Backyard,” on Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 3-5, in Grand Forks.

Registration is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Museum of Art on the UND campus. From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Vincent Ames will provide a tour of the work he’s done to update the museum gardens, in the wake of construction projects around the building.

Also during that time frame, Courtney Davis Souvannasacd and Brian Larson will show the Soaring Eagle Prairie Garden, which has been refashioned due to construction of the Nistler College of Business and Public Administration. And UND arborist Jared Johnson will show the Memorial Grove, which offers people the opportunity to leave a living tribute of a memorial tree.

Registrations will also be taken from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Friday at O’Kelly Hall on the UND campus and at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Heritage Village in East Grand Forks.

On Friday and Saturday, numerous speakers will present talks on a wide variety of topics, including a review of the Garden Club curriculum used by the Grand Forks Public Library as a summer program since 2013; the ways greenspace has been added around new buildings on UND’s campus; and how UND has tackled stormwater run-off concerns in campus parking lots, implemented extensive campus-wide landscaping plans, and introduced annual and perennial plants to bring pollinators to campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Forks Park District employees will discuss the district’s partnerships with organizations to develop some of the city’s parks, matching park landscaping with how each park is used.

Current and retired NDSU faculty members will be among the guest speakers, as well as a master gardener with University of Minnesota Extension and a researcher with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Doug Munski, member of the UND Department of Geology, will present a talk, “Reflections on Victory Gardens: The Case of the Sherlock House,” and Leah Byzewski, who heads the Grand Forks County Historical Society, will speak about the Myra Museum Fanny Heath Garden.

The conference will include a visit to All Seasons Nursery and to the Victory Garden at Heritage Village in East Grand Forks.

Garden tours are planned for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, contact Laura Munski at dakota.science@gmail.com .

READ MORE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
What To Read Next
Smiley and sun grand forks logo tower sign .jpg
Local
Grand Forks businesses to throw block party on Kittson Avenue later this month
9h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
Paul Reubens 2016
National
Paul Reubens, actor and comedian behind Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70
2d ago
 · 
By  Christi Carras / Los Angeles Times
07xx23 StMikesStations1.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artist paints Stations of the Cross, 'bringing life’ to iconic images at Grand Forks’ St. Michael’s Church
4d ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Smiley and sun grand forks logo tower sign .jpg
Local
Grand Forks businesses to throw block party on Kittson Avenue later this month
9h ago
 · 
By  Maeve Hushman
080223 Bledsoe.jpg
College
Travis Bledsoe's passion for women's basketball led him back to UND
9h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
113022.S.FF.Moorhead.Lindberg
Members Only
UND Hockey
20 names to watch with college hockey's recruiting season opening
Jul 21
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
unnamed (6).jpg
North Dakota
Police interviewed Fargo shooter about guns, propane tanks after fire call
24m ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand