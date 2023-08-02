Grand Forks to host state horticultural society's 100th annual conference

GRAND FORKS — Members of the North Dakota Horticultural Society will hold its 100th annual conference, with the theme “Bee-yond the Backyard,” on Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 3-5, in Grand Forks.

Registration is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at the North Dakota Museum of Art on the UND campus. From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Vincent Ames will provide a tour of the work he’s done to update the museum gardens, in the wake of construction projects around the building.

Also during that time frame, Courtney Davis Souvannasacd and Brian Larson will show the Soaring Eagle Prairie Garden, which has been refashioned due to construction of the Nistler College of Business and Public Administration. And UND arborist Jared Johnson will show the Memorial Grove, which offers people the opportunity to leave a living tribute of a memorial tree.

Registrations will also be taken from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Friday at O’Kelly Hall on the UND campus and at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Heritage Village in East Grand Forks.

On Friday and Saturday, numerous speakers will present talks on a wide variety of topics, including a review of the Garden Club curriculum used by the Grand Forks Public Library as a summer program since 2013; the ways greenspace has been added around new buildings on UND’s campus; and how UND has tackled stormwater run-off concerns in campus parking lots, implemented extensive campus-wide landscaping plans, and introduced annual and perennial plants to bring pollinators to campus.

Grand Forks Park District employees will discuss the district’s partnerships with organizations to develop some of the city’s parks, matching park landscaping with how each park is used.

Current and retired NDSU faculty members will be among the guest speakers, as well as a master gardener with University of Minnesota Extension and a researcher with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Doug Munski, member of the UND Department of Geology, will present a talk, “Reflections on Victory Gardens: The Case of the Sherlock House,” and Leah Byzewski, who heads the Grand Forks County Historical Society, will speak about the Myra Museum Fanny Heath Garden.

The conference will include a visit to All Seasons Nursery and to the Victory Garden at Heritage Village in East Grand Forks.

Garden tours are planned for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, contact Laura Munski at dakota.science@gmail.com .