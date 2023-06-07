Grand Forks' Summer Performing Arts Company announces ticket sales 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, for the Summer Performing Arts (SPA) Company productions of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and “Mamma Mia!,” Grand Forks Public Schools has announced.

“The Little Mermaid” will be presented at 7 p.m. July 13-15 and at 4 p.m. July 16 at Red River High School’s Performance Hall.

“Mamma Mia!” is planned for July 22-25 at the Grand Forks Central High School Auditorium.

For ticket information, go online to www.spacompany.org . Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for students and children.

A hauntingly beautiful love story for all ages, “The Little Mermaid” features memorable songs, such as “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World,” according to Allison Peterson, SPA director.

Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, bargains with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs so she can pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends to restore order under the sea.

In “Mamma Mia!,” set on a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding, with her father giving her away. But, Sophie doesn’t know who her father is – and her mother, the former lead singer of the ‘70s pop group, Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past.

In her mother’s diaries, Sophie finds there are three men who are possibilities, and secretly invites them to her wedding, believing that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when they all show up, it’s not as clear as she thought.

Rey art show closes Friday

An exhibit of artworks by Dyan Rey, posing with one of her paintings, is on display through Friday, June 9, at the Arts for Vets gallery in downtown Grand Forks. Contributed

The Dyan Rey Farewell Art Show at the Arts for Vets gallery, 215 N. Third St., is set to close Friday, June 9.

Rey, an award-winning artist, is exhibiting a collection of artworks she painted over the past 30 years while living in Grand Forks. The collection includes a range of mediums and subject matter, including still life, figure, landscape and abstract.

Rey is planning to move to Columbus, Ohio, to be closer to family, she said.

Gallery hours are: Mondays and Tuesdays 6-8 p.m., Thursdays 1-4 p.m., and Saturdays noon-5 p.m.

Empire to feature historical film

GRAND FORKS – The Empire Arts Center will be showing “Stand!,” an award-winning historical film based on a true story, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8.

The free event, sponsored by the Northern Valley Labor Council, is a 2019 Canadian musical set in Winnipeg in 1919 – a post-WWI time frame when soldiers, returning from war, found that jobs were scarce and wages were low. These conditions led to a general strike.

The movie tells the story of immigrant workers escaping Russia’s war on Ukraine, a Romeo-and-Juliet love story, and a story about workers joining together in collective action for a better life, according to advance publicity.

Screening of the Canadian musical film "Stand!," sponsored by the Northern Valley Labor Council, begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Empire Arts Center. Admission is free. Contributed

Directed by Robert Adetuyi and written by Danny Schur and Rick Chafe, the film, which explores issues of pay equity, a living wage, discrimination and racism, is based on the 2005 stage musical “Strike!” by Schur.

The film, which is being rolled out internationally, stars Marshall Williams, Laura Slade Wiggins, Lisa Bell and Gregg Henry.