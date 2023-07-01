Grand Forks Sertoma Club to host annual Fourth of July Celebration

GRAND FORKS – A whole lot of entertainment, food and family fun is in store for everyone to enjoy at the Sertoma Club’s annual Fourth of July festival on Tuesday – and this year the event is taking place in not one, but two Grand Forks locations.

In recent years, the entire event has been held in the city’s south end near South Middle School. This year, the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sertoma Park on 11th Avenue South and 34th Street, just west of Altru Hospital.

The fireworks display, a $23,000 show, is set to begin at 10:30 p.m. near South Middle School at 20th Street South and 47th Avenue.

“We feel proud that this is the 65th year the Sertoma Club is providing the community with a free fireworks show,” said Paul Waind, chairman of the 2023 Fourth of July celebration event.

“The whole event is free, except for food vendors.”

About 14 food vendors are expected, he said.

“Everything from lemonade to ice cream to barbecue to burgers and hot dogs," he said. "‘Fourth of July food.’”

The Sertoma Club will again offer free watermelon at 3 p.m.

The change of venue allows the club to showcase Sertoma Park, where the 40-member club has made many improvements over the last two years, Waind said.

Although club members hesitated to split the celebration into two venues, they saw many advantages in hosting the festival at Sertoma Park.

At former festival locations, such as Town Square, “we were always on concrete and no shade,” Waind said. “And now we’ll have shelters and shade and picnic tables and lots of grass and pretty flowers – the Japanese Garden is down there.

“And a world-class playground,” he said, noting Ali’s Boundless Playground, which is accessible to children with disabilities.

The site also will offer plenty of parking, he said.

Waind estimates that between 10,000 and 20,000 people attend the club’s Fourth of July celebration each year.

The city and about 80 business sponsors help support this annual event, he said.

Raffle tickets

Raffle tickets, $20 each, are being sold for the chance to win part of a $25,000 cash package – the top prize is $10,000, followed by $5,000, $4,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 prizes. Proceeds will benefit the UND Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders for special teaching equipment; Altru Health System for audio-screening equipment; and some of the club’s other charitable activities, Waind said.

Tickets are being sold in advance online and at Northern Roots Boutique and Eagles Crest Grill at Kings Walk Golf Course, and until 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sertoma Park. You do not need to be present to win.

In this Herald file photo, Ellie Klein, 6, drives her motorized kid's car in the Sertoma Club's Fourth of July Kids Parade at South Middle School. (Photo by Sydney Mook/Grand Forks Herald)

The festival kicks off with a kids parade. Participants will line up at 11 a.m., with the parade set to start at 11:30 a.m. The kids parade will wind along the sidewalks in the park.

“Some decorate a wagon, some spray paint their dog, some dress up as the Statue of Liberty or Uncle Sam. It’s pretty cool,” Waind said. “You have to give credit to the parents” for their decorating efforts.

Judging takes place during the lineup and prizes are awarded at the end of the parade route, he said. “We’ll have eight bicycles and a whole bunch of prizes for the kids.”

Flag raising and a brief welcome are planned for 12:15 p.m. The Grand Forks City Band will play patriotic music from noon to 1 p.m.

This year, the Altru Family YMCA is teaming up with the Sertoma Club to offer a free Family Zumba class at 12:30 p.m. The Y is also providing hula hoops for use throughout the day.

Magician Kevin Hall will present a show from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Waind said. “If you ever wanted to go on stage and be cut in half, it could be you.”

The Kenny and The Classics band will perform from 3 to 6 p.m.

Members of the Red River RC Flyers club will provide an interactive display of their radio-controlled model aircraft from 9 to 10 p.m. at Ulland Park in south Grand Forks.

Activities galore

A seemingly endless array of activities for families is planned.

“We’ll have sand art and Arts for Vets and people doing craft work with kids,” Waind said.

A Sertoma Duck Scavenger Hunt is on tap, as well as caricature-drawing, balloon-twisting, kids’ games, and inflatables.

Grand Forks Fire Department will exhibit a firehouse, where “kids can take the firehose with a fireman and spray water into the house to simulate fire extinguishing,” Waind said.

Circle of Friends Animal Shelter will host a kissing booth, where “for a $1 you can have a dog kiss you,” he said.

The Grand Forks Police Department will present a canine dog demonstration.

“The park district has been working real hard to spruce up the park – so kudos to them,” Waind said. The Grand Forks police and fire departments and Altru Ambulance service are participating, “so it’s a real true community event.”

The Sertoma Club of Greater Grand Forks is pleased to host these festivities, Waind said.

“We take pride in providing a patriotic setting, so kids can learn,” and an event for families that don’t have a lake place to retreat to for Independence Day, he said.

“That’s why the Sertoma Club’s founding members started the Fourth of July celebration,” he said.