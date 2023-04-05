50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Grand Forks' Fire Hall Theatre to present ‘12 Angry Jurors’

Elsewhere, artwork by 17 northwest Minnesota artists will be on display through April 28 at the Crookston Public Library. Some of the artwork is for sale.

NWMACTraveling Nick Reitzel Across the Purple Sky 2022-2023.jpg
This painting, "Across the Purple Sky," by Nick Reitzel of Karlstad, Minnesota, is among the artworks in the Traveling Art Exhibit on display through April 28 at the Crookston Public Library.
Contributed / Northwest Minnesota Arts Council
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 7:00 AM

GRAND FORKS – The Greater Grand Forks Community Theatre company will present its fourth play of the season, “12 Angry Jurors,” beginning April 13 at the Fire Hall Theatre in downtown Grand Forks. The show runs on selected dates through April 23.

The play, directed by Kirsten and David Dauphinais, explores the gravely important responsibility of 12 ordinary citizens as they weigh the guilt or innocence of a teenager accused of murdering his abusive father. The jurors’ personal histories, biases and prejudices are revealed as they work through the process of making this life-or-death decision.

Initially, 11 jurors maintain the young man is guilty, but one juror believes he is innocent and begins to question aspects of the case, sewing seeds of reasonable doubt in the jury deliberation room.

The play, by Reginald Rose, was originally written for an all-male cast, as “12 Angry Men,” at a time before women could serve on a jury. Later versions were written to reflect a gender-neutral jury, in which any person could be cast in any role.

Cast members are Ben Schille, David Dauphinais, Paul Zimmerman, Isaac Engels, Brooke Rieder, Lucas Rieder, Tina Wilkening, Leslie Lekatz, Brian Baier, Rob Howard, Andrew Huovinen, Scott Hepper and Kayla Pinkard, who is also the stage manager for this production.

The play is based on the award-winning television movie, broadcast on CBS in 1954. It was adapted for the stage in 1955.

Evening performances are planned for April 14-16 and 20-22, with Sunday matinees set for April 16 and 23. The theater address is 412 Second Ave. N.

For tickets, visit http://www.ggfct.com/box-office.html , email info@ggfct.com , or call (701) 746-0847.

MiniArtExample1.jpg
Here's an example of the type of 4-by-4-inch artwork that will be displayed in the Mini Art Show, which opens with a reception, set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Grand Forks Public Library. This piece, by Debbie Sanders, was exhibited in last year's show.
Contributed

Library to host ‘Mini Art Show’

The Grand Forks Public Library will host an opening reception for its second annual Mini Art Show from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

The collection of 4-by-4-inch canvas paintings, created by local residents of all ages and all artistic abilities, will be unveiled in the Mezzanine Gallery.

During the reception, light refreshments will be served and the Greater Grand Forks String Quartet, led by Tamara Bertram, will perform. Other members are Gabe Sagini, Matthew Moe and Travis Middleton.

MiniArtExample2.jpeg
Several "celebrity" canvases were displayed in the first Mini Art Show, held last year at the Grand Forks Public Library.
Contributed

Last year, 80 mini artworks were displayed in the first Mini Art Show, said Debbie Sanders, president of the library’s Friends group. This year, the show could include up to 400 pieces, the number of canvases the Friends distributed earlier to interested participants.

The library is located at 2110 Library Circle.

For more information, visit www.gflibrary.com or call the library at (701) 772-8116.

Ceramic and photo exhibit at EGF Library

Dozens of photographic and ceramic artworks are on display at the East Grand Forks Campbell Library through April 28.

The “Processes: Photo & Clay” show is presented as a joint art exhibition of the UND Photography Club and Ceramic Arts Organization. It includes about 30 color, black-and-white and cyanotype photographs. The cyanotype photographic images are printed on fabric, said Andrea Lorenz, program coordinator at the library.

Cyanotype is a camera-less technique in which an object is placed on a surface coated with a solution of iron salts before exposing it to UV light and washing with water to create white and Prussian blue images.

The exhibit also includes a wide range of about 30 ceramic pieces, including some playful sculptures, plates, mugs, teacups and vases.

Some of the artworks in the exhibit are for sale, said Lorenz, who organized the exhibit with the assistance of Wesley Smith and Suzanne Gonsalez-Smith, faculty members in the UND Department of Art and Design. Most of the pieces were created by UND students.

The library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to p.m. on Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday; and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

NWMAC Traveling Mason Owens Peace is in the Roughness.jpg
This wood sculpture, "Peace is in the Roughness," by Mason Owens, of Crookston, is on display at the Crookston Public Library through April 28.
Contributed / Northwest Minnesota Arts Council

Crookston library hosts Traveling Art Exhibit

Artwork by 17 northwest Minnesota artists will be on display through April 28 at the Crookston Public Library. Some of the artwork is for sale.

This is the last stop for the Traveling Art Exhibit sponsored by the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council. Since late April 2022, it has been shown at six other libraries in the northwest Minnesota communities of Hallock, Warren, Greenbush, Fosston, Ada and Red Lake Falls.

The original artworks, created by adult and student artists, were chosen from works submitted for the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council’s annual juried exhibit.

NWMAC Traveling Paulette Christianson Under the Orange Moon 2022-2023.jpg
This pastel drawing, "Under the Orange Moon," by Paulette Christianson of Badger, Minnesota, is among artwork in the Traveling Art Exhibit, which has been shown in seven libraries in northwest Minnesota communities since April 2022.
Contributed / Northwest Minnesota Arts Council

The artists whose artwork is on display are: Ross Hier, Mason Owens and Emily Balboa, Crookston; Elizabeth Kitchell-Rockstad and Carlie Nehrus, Ada; Heidi Danos, Fosston; Stephanie Olson, Autumn Ruikka and Paige Sturre, Thief River Falls; Alicia Spilde, Karlstad; Cindy Kolling, Gully; Jodi Peterson, Ada; Kate Hammer, Roseau; Nick Reitzel, Karlstad; Paulette Christianson, Badger; and Kinsley Oslund and Lakylie Brobst, Grygla.

For more information about this and other exhibits, visit www.NWArtsCouncil.org ; call the council office at (281) 745-8886; or email treyeverettcreates@gmail.com .

NWMAC Traveling Kate Hammer Abandoned 2022-2023.jpg
"Abandoned," a stoneware sculpture by Kate Hammer of Roseau, is among 17 artworks in the annual Traveling Art Exhibit, sponsored by the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council.
Contributed / Northwest Minnesota Arts Council
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
