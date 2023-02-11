Empire to present ‘Love Letters’ on Sunday

GRAND FORKS – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Empire Arts Center is presenting a special performance of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters,” as read by Peter and Marsha Johnson of Grand Forks, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

The play centers on the correspondence between a couple over the 50 years of their relationship. Each character reads letters, postcards and notes they’ve received from the other.

The event is a fundraising event to help the arts center continue to bounce back from the effects of the pandemic and as a means to benefit the Empire’s 11th season, said Kathy Coudle-King, managing artistic director.

While listening to the play, “which is both humorous and poignant,” audience members can indulge in a “chocolate bar,” a buffet of chocolate baked items and a chocolate fountain with fruit and cookies for dipping, Coudle-King said. The treats have been donated by Hugo’s, Sam’s Club, Wal-mart and Michael’s.

Marsha and Peter Johnson both hold undergraduate degrees in English; she is a Concordia College grad and he is a UND alumnus, she said, and both are adept at expressing themselves in writing.

They met at a newspaper office in Rugby, where, on Marsha’s last day of work, Peter popped in – it was the day before he was to start his job there, Coudle-King said. They started dating July 2, 1986, and were married July 18, 1987.

Marsha Loken Johnson is administrative assistant at the Grand Forks Herald; Peter Johnson is director of government relations and public affairs for the UND Alumni Association and Foundation.

When considering the casting for this play, Coudle-King immediately thought of the Johnsons, she said.

The Johnsons have “been married for 35 years, and Peter is well known among friends and family for penning romantic posts on social media for his wife’s birthday, anniversary, or simply – because.

“Many a partner has been compared to Peter,” she said, laughing. “Why can’t you be more romantic like Peter?”

“Peter and Marsha are going to bring something pretty special to the reading of this play,” Coudle-King said. “I think it’s going to have the kind of playfulness and depth that knowing someone for 37 years will produce. No acting required.”

At Sunday’s event, guests will be invited to nibble on goodies such as mini-cupcakes and chewy brownies, while sipping coffee or cold milk, she said. “All the while, you will laugh and possibly wipe away a tear or two as you listen to this classic play about one couple’s journey of love.”

The event is limited to the first 100 people who purchase tickets. Tickets are $25 each. Reservations are strongly encouraged; call (701) 746-5500 or visit www.empireartscenter.com .

