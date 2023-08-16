Emerado promises visitors plenty of family fun at annual corn feed on Saturday, Aug. 19

EMERADO, North Dakota – Emerado is hosting its ninth annual Corn Feed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Proceeds will benefit the Emerado Endowment Fund.

The all-you-can-eat corn feed event will take place on Main Street. Corn on the cob – more than 1,200 ears – will be cooked and served by members of the Emerado-Arvilla Lions Club, for a free-will offering. The Lions expect more than 34 pounds of butter will be served with the corn.

The Emerado Volunteer Fire Department will also serve food at its booth. They’ll be making burgers, tacos, nachos and loaded tacos, organizers say. Proceeds will be used by the fire department for special projects and to maintain and purchase equipment.

Live classic rock music will be provided by Whiskey Sam, of Grand Forks.

Organizers expect more than 1,200 people and more than 40 vendors, including food and crafts, to participate in the family-friendly event. One vendor will make custom-made T-shirts on the spot, when customers choose from a variety of designs.

Numerous events are planned, including a car show, a corn hole tournament, a corn-shucking competition, water balloon toss, a 50/50 drawing, and a corn-on-the-cob eating contest. Grand Forks Air Force Base personnel will give a working dogs demonstration.

Kids are welcome to have fun in bouncy castles and a scavenger hunt.

Organizers expect that between 60 and 90 vehicles will be in the car show.

Registration for the corn hole tournament is $20 per two-person team, with cash paid on Saturday. The winner must be present to win.

At the conclusion of the event, the Golden Kernel Award will be presented to the person who “has gone above and beyond to help our community, and make Emerado the place we want it to be,” said Amy Stromsodt, development director of the North Dakota Community Foundation.

The corn feed will benefit the Emerado Endowment Fund, which is managed under that foundation, said Stromsodt, of rural Larimore, North Dakota.

Organizers will announce the winner of the corn-on-the-cob eating contest, the 50/50 drawing winner, and winners of the car show awards.

“Each year, we’ve added a little bit more and a little bit more. We mix it up a little bit so it’s not the same every year,” adding different activities that keep people coming back, Stromsodt said.

In the past nine years, the Emerado Corn Feed “has grown to be quite the huge event,” she said.

Emerado is about 17 miles west of Grand Forks on U.S. Hwy 2.