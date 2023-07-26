Country rockers Whiskey Myers plays Grand Forks' Alerus Center

GRAND FORKS — Critically acclaimed country rock band Whiskey Myers got fans revved up in Grand Forks on Tuesday, July 25.

“Y’all are pretty rowdy out here,” lead singer Cody Cannon said shortly after the band took the stage.

The Alerus Center hosted Whiskey Myers for one of the stops on the group's 2023 national tour, which started in February in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tuesday's concert was the band’s first time performing in Grand Forks.

The doors to the Alerus opened at 6 p.m. Although the Alerus Center does not immediately release attendance numbers, the crowd likely numbered somewhere near 5,000, with the stage set to face the stadium's east bank of seats and suites.

Among the attendees was Ashley Vongroven, of East Grand Forks, who was attending the concert with her husband. Both have been Whiskey Myers fans for two years.

“I just really enjoy their music,” Vongroven said.

Her favorite song is “Bury My Bones” — she likes it so much that she had just purchased a shirt that displayed those same words.

Beyond the Vongrovens, the Alerus was active for a weeknight. Many wore neon pink Whiskey Myers T-shirts.

The music started with performances from Matt Koziol and Brent Cobb, both of whom fit with the country-rock sound that the crowd expects from Whiskey Myers.

Whiskey Myers took to the stage approximately 9 p.m., opening the show with “Frogman,” a song off their third album, "Mud," released in 2016. The rest of their set contained a blend of songs off all five of their albums, with a bit more representation from their most recent album, "Tornillo," and a handful of covers.

The biggest crowd response came during the song “Broken Window Serenade,” regarded as one of Whiskey Myers’ biggest hits. When the first chords played, the crowd roared. Immediately, a chorus of voices joined the band to sing along to the heartfelt ballad.

Whiskey Myers formed in 2007, led by Cody Cannon and Cody Tate, in Palestine, Texas. Since their start, the band has earned six RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications as an independent band, sold 1.5 million albums and reached 2 billion streams. The group has sold out venues, including Red Rocks in Colorado

The band’s popularity really took off after a cameo appearance in the Paramount TV series "Yellowstone." The album “Mud” rose to No. 1 on the country music charts of iTunes after the TV appearance. In the episode, they played their song “Stone,” which was the second-to-last song played in the concert. It's another slow and heartfelt song that had many fans waving phone flashlights.

Tuesday after playing "Stone," Cannon thanked the crowd and complimented attendees' “good vibe” before launching into a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” to end the show.

Whiskey Myers' national tour rides the coattails of their successful 2022 “Tornillo” tour. This year’s national tour will wrap up with a final show in early October in Monterey, California.