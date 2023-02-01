Country music singer Justin Moore set to play the Ralph this week, plus other arts/entertainment news

GRAND FORKS — Country music singer Justin Moore, recipient of multiple Platinum Awards, will bring his “You, Me and Whiskey Tour” to the Ralph Engelstad Arena on Friday, Feb. 3.

Special guest artists are Priscilla Block and Jake McVey.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. The arena’s main and southwest entrances open at 6 p.m.

Tickets, which start at $39.50, may be purchased online at www.theralph.com/events/detail/justin or www.Ticketmaster.com , or at the arena box office. Parking on-site is $10.

With his traditional country sound and engaging live performances, Moore has attracted a loyal fan base over the past ten years, according to the show’s promoters.

His current single, “With a Woman You Love,” has climbed the country radio charts, and follows on the heels of his 10th No. 1 hit, “We Didn’t Have Much,” which is featured on his eight-track collection of tunes, “Straight Outta The Country,” according to his website.

Red River to present Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’

Red River High School will present a Neil Simon comedy, “Rumors,” on Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 2-5, in the school’s theater.

When the play opens, the deputy mayor of New York has just accidentally shot himself. Although it’s only a flesh wound, the incident occurs just as he and his wife are about to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary with guests at a formal dinner party — except all of the kitchen staff are gone and his wife is missing.

The situation devolves into chaos as the guests — four New York power couples — attempt to concoct an explanation for gunshot noise for the investigating police officer.

One of Simon’s most celebrated comedies, “Rumors” premiered in 1988 and was described as an “enjoyable romp” by a reviewer. The play was Simon’s first attempt at writing a farce. In the theater, a farce is characterized by highly exaggerated situations, laced with physical humor and deliberate absurdity or nonsense.

At Red River High School, performances are set for 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 2-4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children, students and seniors.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or, in advance, visit www.spacompany.org/tickets to reserve or purchase online, or call (701) 746-2411 and leave a message on the reservation line.

Empire to host ‘Hollywood Couples Film Series’

Movies starring some of the most lauded Hollywood couples will be shown Sunday afternoons in February at the Empire Arts Center.

The Hollywood Couples Film Series opens with “To Have and Have Not,” featuring Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, at 1:50 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5.

Each film showing will include a 10-minute introduction and a post-screening discussion led by Terry Dullum, retired WDAZ-TV personality.

Other films in the series are:



“Pillow Talk,” with Doris Day and Rock Hudson, 3:30 p.m., Feb. 12;

“Babes in Arms,” with Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland, 2 p.m., Feb. 19; and

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” with Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, 2 p.m., Feb. 26.

Individual tickets are $8. Empire Film Club members are admitted free of charge.

Series passes, $30, may be purchased online at www.empireartscenter.com or by calling (701) 746-5500.

The Empire Arts Center is planning an Audrey Hepburn Film Series for Sunday afternoons in March.

Arts Council accepting applications for project grants

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is accepting applications for project grants from organizations in its service area: Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.

The application deadline is March 1.

Nonprofit organizations, communities, schools and other groups may apply for one arts project at a time. Grants range from $500 to $10,000.

The council is offering a grant-writing workshop at 11 a.m., Feb. 11, online or at its office, 109 S. Minnesota St., Warren, Minnesota. Reservations are required; send an email to director@nwartscouncil.org . The applicant may also arrange a time to work one-on-one with the director on the grant-writing process.

Grant funding may be used for activities such as festivals, community theater projects, folk music entertainment, sponsorship of visual demonstrations, creative writing workshops, and other activities that improve the quality of life in this area.

Schools may also apply for an Artist Residency Grant of $2,600, plus $400, if residency supplies are needed. The council’s artist roster, listing artists who are available to teach, may be accessed at www.NorthwestMinnesotaArtsCouncil.org under the artists tab.

Schools can initially apply for one residency. Depending on the amount of remaining funds, they may request up to three more residencies into spring and summer.

Also available on a first-come first-served basis are Quick Turnaround grants for $500. These grants are awarded to performing, visual and media artists and creative writers in the council’s seven-county service area. Funding sources for these grants are Clean Water, Land and Legacy funds and general allocation funds from the State of Minnesota.

For more information and to start an application, visit www.NorthwestMinnesotaArtsCouncil.org .

The application process is done completely online; Mara Hanel, council director, can help applicants use the grant portal. She can be reached at director@NWArtsCouncil.org or call (218) 745-8886.