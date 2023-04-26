City Band to present Spring Concert on Monday at RRHS

GRAND FORKS – The Grand Forks City Band will present its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Red River High School Performance Hall.

Admission is free.

The program, performed by about 45 band members, includes: “Children’s March: Over the Hills and Far Away,” by Percy Aldridge Grainger; “Carnival of Venice,” by Herbert L. Clarke, featuring Joel Ness, trumpet solo; “Cajun Folk Songs,” by Frank Ticheli; “Selections from ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’ ” by Andrew Lloyd Weber, arranged by Warren Barker; and “Looking Upward Suite,” by John Philip Sousa, arranged by John R. Bourgeois.

North Country fiddle group to host spring dance

The North Country Fiddle and Dance group will feature Tickwoods String Band, from Fergus Falls, Minnesota, at its Spring Dance on Saturday, April 29, at the East Grand Forks Senior Center, 538 Rhinehart Dr. S.E.

The event will run from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door.

All ages are welcome, including singles, couples and families. The event features reels, squares, circle mixers and more, Jeanne O’Neil, who will serve as caller for the dance, said.

For more information, go to www.northcountrydance.org .

Habitat for Humanity plans ‘Hard Hat Breakfast’

The Red River Valley Habitat for Humanity organization invites the public to its first “Hard Hat Breakfast” fundraising event from 9 a.m. to noon, May 6, at Zion United Methodist Church, 1001 24th Ave. S.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-6, and free for kids ages 2 and younger.

The breakfast will include waffles, drinks and more, Elizabeth Wilde, communications director, said.

All proceeds will be used for the upcoming Habitat home build, Wilde said.

Event sponsors are Dakota Don’s Artisan Waffle, Starbucks and Hugo’s Family Marketplace.

Regional art exhibit displayed at Middle River

The annual art exhibit, hosted by the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council, is on display through April 30 at the Middle River Legacy Center.

Artists in the council’s service area entered 64 artworks, including photography, sculpture, drawings and paintings into this exhibit. Winners will receive $2,300 in cash awards in this competition. The service area consists of Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake Falls and Roseau counties.

Visitors at the exhibit can vote for the People’s Choice artwork. The cash award-winners will be chosen while the exhibit is on display by a qualified juror, according to Mara Hanel, council director. They will be recognized and receive their checks at the artist reception, set for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

"Of the Year" awards will be presented by the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council at a reception and program beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Middle River Legacy Center, where the council's Annual Art Exhibit is on display. Contributed

The artist reception will feature light refreshments and music starting at 3 p.m., with a program at 4 p.m. “Of the Year” awards will also be presented during the program. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. Many art pieces are available for sale.

The Legacy Center, 335 Fourth St. in Middle River, will be open for everyone to view the artworks during city office hours through Friday, April 28, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

Thursday Music Club announces scholarship winners

The Thursday Music Club of Greater Grand Forks has awarded scholarships to nine area students to attend the International Music Camp this summer at the Peace Gardens in north-central North Dakota.

Each student received a $600 scholarship, which covers the full cost of attending the camp.

The club raises funds for the scholarship program through its annual Christmas Musicale concert and donations.

The scholarship winners are: Eva Danielson, Ann Eberhardt and Siya Pearce, all of Schroeder Middle School; Marren Bremer and Sylver Sturlaugson, South Middle School; Wren Kindseth, Valley Middle School; Aiden Fiala, Grand Forks Central High School; Nile Reidhammer, Red River High School; and Ned Byzewski, Thompson Public School.

Since 2008, the club has provided more than $100,000 in scholarships and donations. It has been a member of the state and National Federation of Music Clubs since 1919.

Student artists invited to participate in Congressional Art Competition

High school art students in Minnesota’s Seventh District are invited to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition, U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., has announced.

Artwork must be submitted by 5 p.m. Central Time, Monday, May 1. For guidelines and submission instruction, go to www.fischbach.house.gov and click on Student Resources.

The art competition is a longstanding U.S. Capitol competition, Fischbach said, and “an excellent opportunity for high school students across the district to showcase their creativity and hard work.”

The competition is open to all public, private, charter and home school students in grades 9-12. Winning submissions from each congressional district will be displayed for one year in the tunnel that links the Capitol to the Cannon House Office Building where they will be viewed by thousands of visitors, tourists and members of Congress.

The winners will also be highlighted on Fischbach’s social media channels.

DDA announces return of ‘Blues on the Red’

The Downtown Development Association has announced the return of the “Blues on the Red” concert this summer.

Presented by The Olive Ann Hotel, “Blues on the Red” is set for June 17 in Town Square. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the opening act starting at 6 p.m. and the headliner at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at www.downtownforks.com/blues or at the gate on June 17. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free. Food and beverages will be available from food trucks and beverage vendors.

The DDA is working on details and booking entertainers, Svea Benefield, vice president of marketing, said. More information will be announced later.

For more information, go to www.downtownforks.com/blues and the DDA social media pages.