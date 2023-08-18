Chester Fritz Auditorium to present ‘Broadway in Grand Forks’ series

GRAND FORKS – The Chester Fritz Auditorium will open its “Broadway in Grand Forks” series with a performance of “Jesus Christ Superstar” on Feb. 7, Betty Allan, the auditorium’s director has announced.

Other shows in the series are “The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” set for March 12, and “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” on April 10. For all performances, curtain time is 7:30 p.m.

Season tickets are available. For more information, visit www.und.edu/chester-fritz-auditorium.com , or call the Fritz box office at (701) 777-4090.

The series is presented in partnership with Nederlander National Markets, one of the largest presenters of Broadway series and engagements across North America.

The only way to guarantee seats to these performances is by subscribing to a season package, starting at $110 for all three shows, Allan said. The season package allows subscribers to reserve the same seats for each performance, an option they may renew from year to year, and with first options on upgrading seats.

Subscribers also receive additional special ticket offers and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public.

Single tickets go on sale Nov. 17.

The official ticketing partner is Ticketmaster, Allan said, noting that patrons should purchase tickets online at the official websites, www.und.edu/chester-fritz-auditorium.com and www.ticketmaster.com , to exercise caution and guard against fraud.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is celebrating its 50th anniversary, bringing a new production of the iconic musical phenomenon back to the stage. Appealing to theater audiences and concert music fans alike, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year, while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber are set against a backdrop of events that marked the final weeks in Christ’s life as seen through the eyes of Judas, the disciple who betrayed him.

“The Simon and Garfunkel Story” is an immersive concert-style show that follows the journey of the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, from humble beginnings to success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a live band performing hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” “Homeward Bound,” and many more.

Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” springs to life under the guidance of a creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, whose credits include “Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots” and “Legally Blonde”.

The show features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical,” BuzzFeed News reported.

Nederlander National Markets, a Nederlander Presentation based in Chicago, oversees subscription seasons in more than 20 cities throughout the U.S.

Nederlander continues the tradition of operating historical theaters, producing and presenting the best in theatrical and concert events, and innovating new ways to engage future generations of theatergoers, according to a news release from the Fritz Auditorium.