99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Chester Fritz Auditorium to host screening of North Dakota film on Saturday

The film will have a red carpet premiere at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND campus in Grand Forks.

BTS08.jpg
Chris Bylsma, left, stars at States Attorney Sam Taylor, and Joseph Gray, right, starts at Sheriff CA Jacobson in "End of the Rope." The movie was mainly filmed in Bismarck and Watford City, North Dakota.
Contributed / Canticle Productions
Sydney Mook
By Sydney Mook
Today at 10:22 AM

GRAND FORKS — A new North Dakota film will premiere in Grand Forks this weekend.

“End of the Rope” is a crime thriller set in northwest North Dakota in 1931. The film will have a red carpet premiere at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Chester Fritz Auditorium on the UND campus in Grand Forks.

The screening will be an interactive event with cast and crew. Merchandise will be available, and sets and props will be on display.

“Based on the infamous Charles Bannon case, it tells the story of a town that rises up to take justice into its own hands when a family mysteriously disappears from the town of Schafer, North Dakota,” according to a news release.

The film is based on the history book “End of the Rope,” written by the late Dennis Edward Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was shot on location in Burleigh and McKenzie County in 2021 and was produced by Canticle Productions and DN Cinematics in collaboration with Minneapolis director Charlie Griak.

The film had its first showing in Watford City earlier in March.

According to a press release about the film, Johnson was known as a tremendous historian and story-teller, and he committed years to researching the story of the Charles Bannon case.

His book “End of the Rope” is in its third edition. Johnson and producer Daniel Bielinski worked closely as the project developed.

“End of the Rope was a massive production to put together,” Bielinski said in the release. “We had a cast of hundreds, we re-built the town of Schafer in the middle of a Watford alfalfa field, we had more than 30 pre-1931 automobiles in the movie. The list goes on. That such an ambitious film was possible is a testament to the tremendous amount of support that poured out in the past couple years, especially from McKenzie County.”

Brad Reissig, associate professor of scenic and lighting design and theater arts at UND, was the production designer for the film. Other professors in North Dakota also were involved in the film and several students from the University of Mary and North Dakota State had roles on and off-screen.

Other upcoming showings include:

  • April 14 – TJ Agnes Theater in Williston
  • April 15 – Oak Park Theater in Minot
  • April 21/22 – Grand Theater in Bismarck
  • April 28 – Belfield Theater in Belfield

Following the initial screenings, the films will play in at least 40 theaters across North Dakota and the surrounding region for a limited theatrical run.
For more information about tickets and screenings, visit endoftheropefilm.com.

Sydney Mook
By Sydney Mook
Sydney Mook has been the managing editor at the Herald since April 2021. In her role she edits and assigns stories and helps reporters develop their work for readers.

Mook has been with the Herald since May 2018 and was first hired as the Herald's higher education reporter where she covered UND and other happenings in state higher education. She was later promoted to community editor in 2019.


For story pitches contact her at smook@gfherald.com or call her at 701-780-1134.
What To Read Next
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: Higher ed board bans TikTok from university systems | March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023 06:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Grand Forks Herald Minute Podcast
Arts and Entertainment
Herald Minute: With the NFL Draft arriving shortly, UND prospects go through pro day | March 30, 2023
March 30, 2023 06:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
alejandro-drago.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Check out this list of upcoming arts and entertainment events in and around Grand Forks
March 29, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
111922 S GFH UNDMHKYP20227.jpg
UND Hockey
UND lands commitment from Miami goalie Ludvig Persson
March 30, 2023 06:48 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows TikTok app logo
North Dakota
State Board of Higher Education votes to block TikTok from state’s university networks
March 30, 2023 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
burgum.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Senate overrides veto on bill targeting transgender students’ pronouns; House yet to vote
March 30, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
National Weather Service graphic from March 31.JPG
Weather
Safe from winter storm this weekend, Grand Forks region could get smacked next week
March 31, 2023 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel