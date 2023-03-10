Check out some upcoming arts and entertainment events around Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS – The Muiderman Theater, in rural Thompson, North Dakota, is hosting a fundraising concert event at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, to support The Red River Piano Trio’s trip to Grand Forks’ sister city, Kanuma, Japan, in May.

The event is free. A silent auction, including an All Seasons centerpiece, will be held to raise funds to support the trio. Payment can be made by Venmo, PayPal, cash or check.

Also guests will be treated to handcrafted snacks and beverages.

Members of the Red River Piano Trio are UND students violist Yi Dong, cellist Ana Castro and pianist Eunsong Grace Kim. Their program will include works by Beethoven, Brahms and Bach; a Mongolian folk song, “Swan Goose”; and other compositions.

Trio members study chamber music for a year under the direction of Nariaki Sugiura and Simona Barbu. The students’ final project is a weeklong residency in Kanuma, where they will visit schools to promote musical and cultural exchanges. Their activities culminate with a joint concert with Kanuma Junior Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Muiderman Theater address is 1410 Elm Coulee Drive N.E., Thompson, N.D.

For more information, call (701) 599-2348 or email akevinm@centurylink.net .

Empire launches Hepburn film series

The Empire Arts Center opens its Audrey Hepburn Film Series with the screening of “My Fair Lady” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

Other Hepburn films planned are: “Sabrina” on March 19 and “Roman Holiday” on March 26. They too will be shown at 2 p.m.

Released in 1964, “My Fair Lady” was directed by George Cukor and also stars Rex Harrison. Based on a play, “Pygmalion,” by George Bernard Show, the film is set in 1910s London. The musical comedy-drama tells the tale of a highbrow phonetics professor who wagers that he can make a crude working-class girl, who sells flowers on the street, presentable to high society.

The Audrey Hepburn Film Series, sponsored by Harry’s Steakhouse, will be hosted by John Paul Legerski and Joe Miller. Tickets for each movie, $8, are available online or at the door.

The Empire is also showing “Touch of Evil,” a Northern Noir Film Series movie that was postponed from last month, at 2 p.m. March 18. The film stars Orson Wells, Janet Leigh and Charlton Heston. There is no admission charge.

For more information, visit www.empireartscenter.com or call (701) 746-5500.

State entities seek Artist in Residency applicants

Artists of all disciplines are invited to apply for the Artist in Residency program, administered by the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts.

Applications must be submitted by April 1.

The Artist in Residency program gives artists the opportunity to stay and work in state parks, which offer unique environments where they will draw inspiration, demonstrate their skills, and invite park visitors of all ages to connect art with the outdoors.

Three artists will be invited to stay at either Turtle River State Park, July 14-23; Lake Metigoshe State Park, Jan. 16-23, 2024; or Lewis and Clark State Park, June 3-10, 2024, as part of a collaborative effort to incorporate arts into the state Parks and Recreation Department’s educational programming.

Participating artists must be North Dakota residents, provide a minimum of two onsite presentations, one of them being a hands-on workshop providing park visitors of all ages an opportunity to try out the artist’s skills, methods and/or tools.

Artists are also required to donate a piece of art representing their style and reflecting their residency to the park’s collection.

For more information and an application, visit https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/educational-events .

Northwood Student earns fifth place in state poetry competition

Ivy Wolf, a junior at Northwood (North Dakota) Public School, placed fifth in the 2023 Poetry Out Loud state competition held recently in Bismarck.

Wolf was among 15 students from throughout the state who participated in the Poetry Out Loud state finals at the North Dakota Heritage Center.

Poetry Out Loud state finalists for North Dakota are (from left) Maleah Pfeifer (4th), Northern Cass High School; Alison Hoerer (2nd), Wahpeton High School; Gabrielle Johnson (1st), Minot High School; McKinnlee Haberman (3rd), Wyndmere High School; and Ivy Wolf (5th), Northwood Public School. Photo courtesy of North Dakota Council on the Arts

The event was held in partnership with the North Dakota Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.

Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition.

All contestants received a $25 gift card, T-shirt, swag bag and a certificate of participation. The first-place winner, Gabrielle Johnson, a Minot High School student, will advance to the POL national finals in May in Washington, D.C.

Visitors center unveils new guide

Visit Greater Grand Forks has unveiled the 2023 Official Visitors Guide to Greater Grand Forks. Molly Yeh’s new eatery, Bernie’s, in East Grand Forks is featured on the cover and throughout the guide, which is full of information on events and fun things to do in the Grand Cities.

About 35,000 copies of the guide are being distributed to local hotels and businesses; Grand Forks International Airport; UND; Grand Forks Air Force Base; information and rest areas in Minnesota and North Dakota; and Canadian Automobile Association offices in Manitoba.

The guide is also distributed at trade shows and included in event hospitality bags and visitor inquiry packets.

To receive a copy of the newest visitor guide, contact the Visitors Bureau at 800-866-4566 (toll free); (701) 746-0444; or info@visitgrandforks.com .

Public invited to Arts Council biennial meeting

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is inviting members of the public to its biennial plan public meeting to begin at 3:30 p.m. March 16 over Zoom.

As a regional arts council, NWMAC is required to submit a biennial plan to the Minnesota State Arts Board before it may receive state funds.The meeting is an opportunity for the public to hear what the council is planning for the next two fiscal years and to offer feedback, according to Mara Hanel, council director.

Those interested in attending the meeting should send an email to nwartscouncil@gmailcom or call (218) 745-8886. Once registered, you will receive a unique link for participation.

The draft plan is available in a recent post on the council’s website at www.northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org or it can be mailed or emailed upon request.