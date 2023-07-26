Booster club to host country music show, street dance in Forest River to benefit area schools

FOREST RIVER, N.D. — Members of the Mustang Booster Club are excited about plans to host dynamic country musicians for a street dance and show Friday evening, July 28, on the “main drag” in Forest River, said Jill Peterka, an organizer of the event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit sports and other extracurricular activities at Midway and Minto schools. Forest River is about 35 miles northwest of Grand Forks.

Headlining the show will be “The Frontmen of Country,” featuring Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Larry Stewart, of Restless Heart; and Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas. The country music bands were especially popular in the 1990s.

The show’s opening act will be Isaac Harris, a young artist from Nashville, who’ll take the stage at 7 p.m. or earlier, Peterka said.

An emerging talent on the country music scene in Nashville, Isaac Harris will be the opening act at the Friday, July 28, 2023, show at Forest River, North Dakota. Contributed

Collectively, The Frontmen of Country have sold more than 30 million records and have had more than 30 major hits among them, according to the group's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have a chemistry and brotherhood seldom matched and they have the travel miles to prove it, wowing audiences around the globe with their brand of highly successful intimate unplugged shows.”

They have garnered rave reviews performing around the world for U.S. troops and at casinos, fairs and corporate events, and for their globally televised performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Combining their vocal and instrumental talents, they deliver a high-energy show packed with fan favorites from their three award-winning and critically acclaimed bands and songs from some of the artists who have influenced them.

“We wanted to do something different (to benefit the schools) and more intensive than a free-will spaghetti fundraiser,” Peterka said. “The community has been very supportive.”

Support from businesses in the Midway school area and Minto has been “awesome,” she said.

Eighteen businesses have provided thousands of dollars in sponsorship funds. Altogether, in presales, they’ve bought about 360 VIP tickets to distribute as they wish. The venue will include a “pretty big” stage, several food trucks, and a VIP bar area, Peterka said.

She expects another 700 to 1,000 general admission tickets will be sold. She also noted, “I think we’ll have at least 1,000 to 1,500 people attending.”

“I’ve heard that there are buses coming from nearby towns and people who want to bring their campers,” she said. “It’s turning into a little, small-town WE Fest,” she said, referring to the massive outdoor country music festival held annually near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a one-day event, but it’s turning into a three-day party.”

This is the first time the Mustang Booster Club has sponsored a street dance, she said.

Admission is $40 per person. Tickets may be purchased in advance through Eventbrite, or at the gate Friday for $50 each.

The club plans to open the gates at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the event, but may open the gates earlier if the size of the crowd warrants it, Peterka said.