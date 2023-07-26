Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Booster club to host country music show, street dance in Forest River to benefit area schools

Event will showcase 'The Frontmen of Country' and emerging artist Isaac Harris

2-FM Photo 1.jpg
The Frontmen of Country are set to perform Friday evening, July 28, 2023, at Forest River, North Dakota. The members are (from left): Tim Rushlow, formerly of the band Little Texas; Larry Stewart, of Restless Heart; and Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar.
Contributed
Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Today at 7:00 AM

FOREST RIVER, N.D. — Members of the Mustang Booster Club are excited about plans to host dynamic country musicians for a street dance and show Friday evening, July 28, on the “main drag” in Forest River, said Jill Peterka, an organizer of the event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit sports and other extracurricular activities at Midway and Minto schools. Forest River is about 35 miles northwest of Grand Forks.

Headlining the show will be “The Frontmen of Country,” featuring Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Larry Stewart, of Restless Heart; and Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas. The country music bands were especially popular in the 1990s.

The show’s opening act will be Isaac Harris, a young artist from Nashville, who’ll take the stage at 7 p.m. or earlier, Peterka said.

Isaac Harris.jpg
An emerging talent on the country music scene in Nashville, Isaac Harris will be the opening act at the Friday, July 28, 2023, show at Forest River, North Dakota.
Contributed

Collectively, The Frontmen of Country have sold more than 30 million records and have had more than 30 major hits among them, according to the group's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have a chemistry and brotherhood seldom matched and they have the travel miles to prove it, wowing audiences around the globe with their brand of highly successful intimate unplugged shows.”

They have garnered rave reviews performing around the world for U.S. troops and at casinos, fairs and corporate events, and for their globally televised performance on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Combining their vocal and instrumental talents, they deliver a high-energy show packed with fan favorites from their three award-winning and critically acclaimed bands and songs from some of the artists who have influenced them.

“We wanted to do something different (to benefit the schools) and more intensive than a free-will spaghetti fundraiser,” Peterka said. “The community has been very supportive.”

Support from businesses in the Midway school area and Minto has been “awesome,” she said.

Eighteen businesses have provided thousands of dollars in sponsorship funds. Altogether, in presales, they’ve bought about 360 VIP tickets to distribute as they wish. The venue will include a “pretty big” stage, several food trucks, and a VIP bar area, Peterka said.

She expects another 700 to 1,000 general admission tickets will be sold. She also noted, “I think we’ll have at least 1,000 to 1,500 people attending.”

“I’ve heard that there are buses coming from nearby towns and people who want to bring their campers,” she said. “It’s turning into a little, small-town WE Fest,” she said, referring to the massive outdoor country music festival held annually near Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a one-day event, but it’s turning into a three-day party.”

This is the first time the Mustang Booster Club has sponsored a street dance, she said.

Admission is $40 per person. Tickets may be purchased in advance through Eventbrite, or at the gate Friday for $50 each.

The club plans to open the gates at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the event, but may open the gates earlier if the size of the crowd warrants it, Peterka said.

READ MORE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT

Pamela Knudson
By Pamela Knudson
Pamela Knudson is a features and arts/entertainment writer for the Grand Forks Herald.

She has worked for the Herald since 2011 and has covered a wide variety of topics, including the latest performances in the region and health topics.

Pamela can be reached at pknudson@gfherald.com or (701) 780-1107.
What To Read Next
Review: Dave Chappelles new special isnt stand-up. Its an anguished history of violence
Arts and Entertainment
Dave Chappelle set to headline Xcel Energy Center in September
8h ago
 · 
By  Ross Raihala, St. Paul Pioneer Press
Capture.PNG11222.PNG
Arts and Entertainment
Before Dewey was a star, his future wife was a singing sensation on WDAY
1d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand
07xx23 SkyVu1.jpg
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Sky-Vu Drive In theater in Warren celebrates 50th anniversary
4d ago
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
guns.jpg
Exclusive
North Dakota
North Dakota wrote exception into state law for binary trigger used by Fargo shooter
1d ago
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Jason Beckstead 26 and 24 walleyes for Web.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Trophy Room: 6-year-old Jason Beckstead has good day of walleye fishing on Lake of the Woods
20h ago
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
michael tveit
Members Only
Prep
Warroad coach Michael Tveit remembered for passion, love for hockey, family
1d ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Hylden 32nd Avenue photo.jpg
Local
In Grand Forks, one street project begins as another ends
13m ago
 · 
By  Delaney Otto