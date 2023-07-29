Artist paints Stations of the Cross, 'bringing life’ to iconic images at Grand Forks’ St. Michael’s Church

GRAND FORKS – Last December, the Rev. Raymond Courtright of St. Michael’s Catholic Church was on the hunt for someone to paint the Stations of the Cross, Biblical scenes that have adorned niches in the walls of the sanctuary for more than a century.

William Rerick, who grew up here and now teaches high school art in San Antonio, Texas, was encouraged by a relative to contact Courtright about the project. When they met, Courtright handed Rerick a 2-foot-long plaster replica of Jesus as an infant and asked him to paint it.

The replica – which had been stored in an attic for who knows how long – was in rough condition, deteriorating from neglect, Courtright said. “Some of the fingers and toes had broken off.” It was on the verge of being discarded.

"(Rerick) came back an hour-and-a-half later with the Baby Jesus,” Courtright recalled, noting how impressed he was by how intricately the figure was painted and how the toes and fingers had been replaced.

“He described the colors he used” and his technique, Courtright remembered. “I said, ‘You’re the man for the job.’”

Rerick, who has never tackled a job of this kind, said, “I had to prove myself” with the infant model.

“Look at how many colors are in the hair,” Courtright said, holding the figure when the Herald visited the church earlier this week. “There must be five colors, at least.”

Rerick began working on the 14 scenes in early June, he said. The project is expected to be completed in the next week or so.

“I wanted people to see the faces and expressions and (the figures) being alive,” Courtright said, to increase their understanding of “what’s going on at these stations.”

The Stations of the Cross are a 14-step Catholic devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ’s last day on Earth as a man. The series, which represents specific events and begins with His condemnation, is often used as a short-form pilgrimage as the individual moves from station to station, reciting specific prayers at each.

The prayers are commonly spoken during Lent on Wednesdays and Fridays, and especially on Good Friday, the day of the year on which the events occurred.

Influenced by the masters

“It’s incredible,” Courtright said of Rerick’s work. Earlier this week, a few more Stations had yet to be re-installed in the niches that line the church sanctuary. They range from 100 to 200 pounds each.

The 14th Station, representing the deposition of Christ – the point when Christ is brought down from the cross after crucifixion – is the last to be completely painted, and is based on one of Caravaggio’s masterpiece paintings.

“What color will you make the cloth?” Courtright asked Rerick as they stood in the work area sectioned off behind heavy plastic sheeting in the church basement.

The priest has left this and other artistic decisions to the artist, who has exhibited his expertise in the use of paint color, technique and tools, Courtright said.

Artist William Rerick works to restore the Stations of the Cross in St. Michael's Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

In the Stations of the Cross at other churches, “pastel colors, happy colors have usually been used,” said Rerick, a 2012 graduate of Red River High School and 2016 alumnus of UND, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in visual arts. He also holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, earned in 2020.

“The colors should be melancholic,” he said, so dark and rich shades have been used.

“I try to look at icons” of the art world, revered painters of the past, Rerick said, “and the history of how these figures have been painted.”

He uses artist-grade acrylic paint and sometimes mixes them to “make alternatives.” Brushes, rather than spray paint, are used to achieve his desired effect, he said.

With brushes, the end result “is not the same” as spray paint, Courtright said.

He creates an effect whereby “the eyes will be shiny,” said Rerick. “You can see tears on some of them. On Mary, you can see her crying.”

Courtright said, “The tears are something I’ve never seen on Stations. It’s something I wouldn’t have thought of, but it looks good.”

Not always colorless

Originally, the Stations of the Cross at St. Michael’s were painted with color, Courtright said. Years ago, probably in the late ‘50s or early ‘60s – a period marked by a desire for change – they were whitewashed, making their features less discernible, as they blended into the background.

Explaining to parishioners why he was “so irked to see them whitewashed,” Courtright said, he pointed to the first station, featuring Pontius Pilate’s judgment of Jesus. A man with a club stands to the side as Pilate washes his hands, symbolic of avoiding blame for Jesus’ murder.

“It looks like Jesus is going out to play baseball with his friends,” he said. “Pilate looks like he’s pouring oil into his mitt.”

Painting the statues makes their expressions, gestures and body language stand out more, he said. “It helps connect us back to Jesus’ suffering and death. It connects us to our suffering.

The images are deeply moving, he said. “They tell the story again and again.”

Volunteers lend a hand

Courtright, who came to St. Michael’s Church two years ago, said he’s been talking to parishioners about painting the Stations of the Cross for about a year. “I’ve talked about: what are they and why do we have them?”

Not all of the feedback was positive.

One parishioner, a church member for many years, “was upset with me, and wanted to know, why are you changing things?” Courtright said. “I said I’m not changing things; I’m bringing them back to the way they used to be.”

Once Courtright explained the drawbacks of colorless figures, the parishioner sat in a pew to see for himself and then wrote a check to pay the cost of painting one of the stations.

The vast majority, about 95%, of parishioners “are just ecstatic” about the project, Courtright said.

The decision to go ahead with it was unanimously endorsed by the church council and its financial council. It costs about $3,000 per station “to bring life into them,” he said.

In this project, “lots of volunteers” have come forward to work with Rerick “on cleaning and simple tasks,” he said. “I am so blessed that way. There’s so many helpful people, including high school students – I teach (them) as well, which has been fun. ...”

For some parishioners, it’s a heartfelt experience.

“My aunt was cleaning the face of Jesus and started crying,” Rerick said

After the surfaces were cleaned, a layer of gesso, a type of primer, was applied. Then the painting began.

“Some parishioners have said, ‘I got to paint some of the statues,’” Courtright said. “I ask them what part, and they say, ‘Oh, the back part.’”

‘Meaningful’ project

For Rerick, this project has been especially meaningful. And the gravity of it is not lost on him.

“I grew up here. I was used to them without color. I knew (they) needed color,” he said. But “there was always that chance I wouldn’t like what I did.”

Rerick is happy with the outcome, he said.

“I am blessed to have the job. I’m blessed to have my art. And it feels really good to do something meaningful with it.”

“This is my dream: to do art for the Church,” Rerick said. “I’ve been painting for 10 years, and have never done religious painting – although I’ve done religion-infuenced art,” inspired by the works of masters such as Rubens and Botticelli.

“I think art for God is the best kind of art.”