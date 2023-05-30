ArtFest coming to University Park in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS – ArtFest, the annual celebration of all kinds of art, is set for June 10-11 at University Park.

Nearly 100 artists and artisan exhibitors, vendors and musicians are expected to fill the park for this free event that features family activities, youth projects, exhibits and other entertainment for all ages. The event will also include live glass blowing, a car show, and activities by Arioso Music Academy, ArtWise, Blue Zones and the Little Red Reading Bus.

ArtFest typically draws more than 20,000 art-lovers and festival-goers from throughout the region, organizers say.

Hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 10 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11. University Park is at the corner of University Avenue and 25th Street.

The event is hosted by the Grand Forks Public Arts Commission. For more information, call (701) 738-4960 or email info@publicartnd.org .

‘Shrek the Musical’ coming to UND Burtness Theatre

The Greater Grand Forks Community Theatre Company will present “Shrek the Musical,” which opens with a 7:30 p.m. performance on Wednesday, May 31, at UND’s Burtness Theatre, 281 Centennial Drive.

Other shows are planned for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2-3; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4; and 7:30 p.m. June 6-10.

Tickets can be purchased on the company’s website, www.ggfct.com, or by calling the box office at (701) 746-0847. Season flex pass holders can call the box office or email info@ggfct.com to reserve seats. All seating is general admission; accessible accommodations are available upon request.

“The musical is fun for the whole family,” said Amy Driscoll, GGFCT executive director.

It’s the story of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue, Driscoll said in announcing the show.

“Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero,” she said. “Luckily, there’s one on hand – and his name is Shrek.”

The show is directed by Emily Wirkus, assisted by Alejo Ibarra Pallotti, with music direction by Zeke Bocklage, stage management by Jenna Lester and set production by Todd Aleshire. Amy Lyste has created more than 100 handmade costumes, Driscoll said.

There are 29 cast members in this show, which is produced in partnership with Visit Greater Grand Forks and the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region.

Backyard concerts to feature Irish music

The second backyard concert of the summer is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the home of Treasure Omdahl, 2015 10th St. S.E., East Grand Forks.

The free informal concert, organized by Tamara Bertram of Grand Forks, will feature Irish and Celtic music. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

These Saturday backyard concerts will continue through July, Bertram said. In June, Wednesday evening concerts at local churches may be added.

“I encourage the community to host a concert for their neighborhood," Bertram said in an email. Anyone who has a deck and wants to host a concert, should contact her either by email at tamara.c.bertram@gmail.com or calling (701) 620-9043.

Museum of Art features ‘Chris Pancoe: Blue Ice’ exhibit

The North Dakota Museum of Art is hosting an exhibit, “Chris Panco: Blue Ice,” through July 9.

This is the eighth exhibition in the “Art Makers Series,” underwritten by Dr. William Wosick of Fargo.

Because few professional opportunities are available for artists in this region, the series spotlights artists who reside and work here, according to an exhibit announcement. These artists are on the cusp of a breakthrough in their work. They are often at a juncture in their artistic careers where a “leg up” could invigorate, revitalize or change the course of their art.

Pancoe is a multimedia artist, with a penchant for working with clay, wood, snow and ice. Because of his diverse art background and eclectic skill set, he is often contracted to fabricate and/or design various projects most builders would hesitate to tackle.

"Auger House 2," a ceramic and mixed media artwork by Chris Pancoe, is part of the "Blue Ice" exhibition on display through July 9 at the North Dakota Museum of Art. Contributed

Pancoe, who worked for 10 years as the sculpture and ceramic technician at the University of Manitoba, is artistic director and co-owner of Anvil Tree, Winnipeg’s newest design, build and art fabrication company.

Blue ice is “strong and safe ice (that signals) the green light for mini temporary villages to form on our frozen rivers and lakes,” Pancoe said. “In this mixed media body of work, I pay homage to the ephemeral time when jerry-built huts, dreams of warm fish fries and camaraderie between short-term neighbors emerge.”

The North Dakota Museum of Art is located at 261 Centennial Drive.