Alerus Center to host shirtless comic Bert Kreischer 

Comedian Bert Kreischer is bringing his “Tops Off The World Tour” to the Alerus Center on Sunday, Feb. 26. The show begins at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.

Throughout this tour, Kreischer, a comedian, author and podcast host, has been entertaining audiences across Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Dubbed a “stand-up party animal,” Kreischer mines comedic material from topics such as parenting and family life, being a gun and pet owner, his dad discovering pot, and more.

With his distinctive brand of storytelling and observational humor, he was declared Pollstar’s No. 1 2020 stand-up touring artist in the midst of a global pandemic, selling out arenas and the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre, according to his biography.

He earned Pollstar’s Damn the Torpedoes: 2020-21 Touring Arts Award, followed soon after by Variety’s 2021 Creative Impact in Comedy Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for Sunday’s show, which range from $36.75 to $300, may be purchased at www.bertbertbert.com .

You can enter the Herald's giveaway for a chance to win two tickets to the Bert Kreischer show by filling out our form. Only one entry allowed per person. Winner will be contacted the morning of Friday, Feb. 24.

Loading…

'Unnecessary Farce opens Feb. 28 at Burtness

GRAND FORKS – The UND Theatre Arts Department will present “Unnecessary Farce” at 7:30 p.m. nightly from Tuesday, Feb. 28, through Saturday, March 4, at the Burtness Lab Theatre.

Tyler Hebert (left) and Stevee Wittlieb star in the UND Theatre Arts Department's production of "Unnecessary Farce," billed as "an outrageous comedy" that opens next week in the Burtness Lab Theatre. Contributed

Described as an “outrageous comedy,” the play features unusual characters, mistaken identities and many doors, said Brad Reissig, associate chairman of the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a classic farce about a small-town crime ring and the well-intentioned bumbling cops who try to catch them in the act, he said. “This hilarious play will leave you in stitches as you uncover the truth – and, certainly, it will be a fun night at the theater.”

The cast includes Tyler Hebert, Hanna Beck, Stevee Wittlieb, Otto Lieder, Jace Toutenhoofd, Brigitte Froslee and Tacy Crawford.

The play is directed by Emily Cherry Oliver and Emily Wirkus, with costumes, hair and makeup by Kylie McDonald, lighting design by Reissig, and technical direction and scenic and sound design by Patrick Reading.

Tickets, $15 for adults and $10 for students, are available online at www.burtness.und.edu or by calling (701) 777-2587. They may be purchased in person at the box office in the Burtness lobby between 3 and 6 p.m. daily.

Central High School musical opens Thursday

Grand Forks Central High School presents its annual musical, “Nice Work ... If You Can Get It!,” at 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 23-25, in the school auditorium.

The hilarious screwball comedy features songs by George and Ira Gershwin, with a book written by Joe DiPietro.

With elements of romance and exuberant production numbers, the play pokes fun at the nation’s Prohibition era as elegant society-types clash with boorish bootleggers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musical highlights include “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off,” and “Someone To Watch Over Me.”

Grand Forks Central High School's annual musical production features (center, in front of door) Blake Storbakken (left) and Quinlan Schudrowitz (right) in the screwball comedy "Nice Work ... If You Can Get It". The play runs Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 23-25, in the school auditorium. Photo by Allison Peterson

Premiering on Broadway in April 2012, the show garnered two 2012 Tony awards and three Drama Desk awards, including Outstanding Book of a Musical.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.

For more information, visit https://www.spacompany.org/tickets or call the box office at (701) 746-2411.

Reservations for Red River High School’s spring musical, “Newsies,” open March 6, with shows scheduled for April 20-23.

Students advance to state poetry competition

Several area high school students will compete in the North Dakota State Poetry Out Loud finals Monday, Feb. 27, in Bismarck.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students, who were named Poetry Out Loud champions at their respective schools, are: Ivy Wolf, junior, Northwood Public School; Anna Griedl, freshman, Starkweather School; Donavun McCorkle, freshman, New Rockford-Sheyenne High School; and Ava Kemnitz, sophomore, Cavalier High School.

They are among 15 high school students from across the state who will participate in the Poetry Out Loud State Finals at the North Dakota Heritage Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The state champion will receive $200 and advance to the 2023 Poetry Out Loud National Finals in May in Washington, D.C., where he or she will have the chance to compete for the grand prize of $20,000.

The state champion’s school will receive $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.

Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program presented in partnership with the North Dakota Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation. It encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition.

Arts Council invites award nominations

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council is accepting applications for nominations for its “Of the Year” awards, which recognize artists and arts advocates in the region for their outstanding artistry or volunteerism in the arts.

The deadline for nominations is Tuesday, Feb. 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arts Advocate of the Year Award honors the individual who is a voice and advocate for arts in the community, local school, or this region. Arts includes all disciplines. The honoree receives $500.

The Artist of the Year Award is given to an artist in any discipline – including visual, performing and creative writing – who is emerging or at a mid-point in their artistic endeavors. The honoree receives $500.

The Northwest Star Award, a lifetime achievement award, goes to an artist who has “chosen a hard career path related to artistic expression,” according to the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council. The honoree receives $5,000.

Nominees must live in the council’s service area: Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties. Adults and students may be nominated.

The awards presentation is planned for April 30 at the Middle River (Minnesota) Legacy Center.

Call for annual art exhibit entries

The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council has issued a “call for entries” for the 2023 Annual Art Exhibit. The deadline to submit artwork is Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Adult and student artists who live in the council’s service area – Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties – are eligible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Award winners will be chosen by a qualified juror while the exhibit is on display at the Middle River (Minnesota) Legacy Center. They will be recognized and receive their checks at the artist reception April 30 at the Legacy Center.

For more information, including exhibit entry rules and directions, visit https://northwestminnesotaartscouncil.org/nwmnartsexhibit-apply . To request an application by mail, contact the council office at (218) 745-8886 or director@nwartscouncil.org .