A 'love for dancing': UND hosts Time Out Wacipi celebration of American Indian heritage

GRAND FORKS – Natanne Caldwell, 15, member of the Red Lake Nation, said dancing is probably her favorite thing about the annual Time Out Wacipi held each spring on the UND campus.

Of the various dances exhibited, she enjoys side-stepping the most, Caldwell said as she prepared for the competition Saturday, April 22, at the Hyslop Sports Center

“We’ve been coming (to this event) every year since she was a baby,” said Caldwell’s mother, Michelle Lawrence.

Michelle Lawrence (right) adjusts her daughter Natanne Caldwell's jingle dress before the Grand Entry processional at the Time Out Wacipi on Saturday, April 22, at the UND Hyslop Sports Center. They are members of the Red Lake Nation in Minnesota. Photo by Pamela Knudson / Grand Forks Herald

Caldwell’s father, Garritte Caldwell, is a singer with a traditional Ojibwe drum group. The family returns year after year for Time Out Wacipi because of “a love for powwow,” Lawrence said, “and my daughter’s love for dancing."

UND hosted the 51st annual Time Out Wacipi Powwow on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, at the Hyslop Sports Center.

At Saturday’s Grand Entry, for the Posting of the Colors, a procession featured U.S. and other flag-bearers followed by dignitaries representing UND and other dignitaries. UND President Andrew and First Lady Kathy Armacost; retired director of the American Indian Center at UND Leigh Jeanotte and his wife Margie Jeanotte; and Don Warne, former director of the UND Indians Into Medicine program, were among the procession leaders. They were followed by many dancers, in full regalia, from a host of Native American tribes.

During the Grand Entry at the Time Out Wacipi on Saturday, April 22, at the Hyslop Sports Center, following the flag-bearers are President Andrew and Kathy Armacost and retired director the American Indian Center at UND Leigh Jeanotte and his wife Margie Jeanotte. Photo by Pamela Knudson / Grand Forks Herald

The event is a celebration of life that features dancing and singing, in a display of cultural traditions, values and contributions that Indigenous people bring to communities in this region.

Participants have come to the Time Out Wacipi from six states and some Canadian provinces, Jeanotte said. Including audience members, “probably thousands of people are here off and on over the two days” of the event.

“This is one of the earliest spring powwows,” he said. “It’s so enlightening. People work on their dress all year long; it’s fun to see all the hard work that’s been done — so colorful.”

After a long winter, the event is also a welcome opportunity to get together, Jeanotte said. “The social environment is probably one of the better things (about it). These people haven’t seen each other for a year.”

The garments, headdresses and accessories reflect the dancers’ tribal affiliation, dance category and personal preference. Dance categories for men are Traditional, Grass and Fancy; and for women are Traditional, Jingle Dress and Fancy Shawl.

As part of the ceremonies, American Indian students who are earning UND degrees — in programs such as medicine, psychology, social work, biology, nursing, athletic training and other fields — are recognized with an honor song. Some receive a blanket as a symbol of their academic achievement.

Dancers of all ages participated in the Grand Entry procession Saturday, April 22, during the 51st annual Time Out Wacipi at the UND Hyslop Sports Center. Photo by Pamela Knudson

Numerous vendors were on hand, displaying for sale a wide range of items including artwork, quilts and blankets, jewelry, dream-catchers, caps, T-shirts, books, and outerwear made of suede and other materials.

Sponsors for this year’s event are UND Student Diversity and Inclusion, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and UND Alumni Association and Foundation.