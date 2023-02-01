Ward K. Johnson, III/ ND License #04642 Adam L. Bothun ND License #09265 THE JOHNSON LAW FIRM 215 North 3rd Street, Suite 208 Grand Forks, ND 58203 Telephone: 701-775-7837 Fax: 701-775-2938 Email: ward.johnson@outlook.com Adam.bothun@wardkjohnsonlaw.com Attorneys for the Personal Representative Probate No.: 18-2022-PR-00170 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Lee S. Barnum, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS [1) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. Pursuant to N.D.C.C. § 30.1-19-01, all persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or the claims will forever be barred. Claims must either be presented to Patrice R. Blair, Personal Representative of the Estate, Adam L. Bothun of the Johnson Law Firm in his capacity as counsel for the Personal Representative, or filed with the Court. Dated this 5th day of January 2023 /s/ Patrice R Blair Address: 4711 Curran Court, Grand Forks, North Dakota 58201 Adam L. Bothun / ND License #09265 The JOHNSON LAW FIRM 215 North 3rd Street, Suite 208 Grand Forks, ND 58203 Telephone: 701-775-7837 Fax: 701-775-2938 Email: adam.bothun@wardkjohnsonlaw.com Attorney for Personal Representative First Publication on the 18th day of January, 2023. (Jan 18 & 25; Feb 1, 2023) 15877