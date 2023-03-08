UNIFORM PROBATE CODE FORM 50 NOTICE TO C

UNIFORM PROBATE CODE FORM 50 NOTICE TO CREDITORS. (NDCC 30.1 19-01). Name, Address and Telephone No. of Attorney Quentin Bruce Wenzel, P.C. 908 Third Street Langdon, ND 58249 (701)256-3717 Probate No. 18-2023-PR-00029 Attorney for: Co -Personal Representatives IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Gloria Denault, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Personal Representative of the estate: Gary Denault, 1124 2nd Street, Langdon, ND 58249, or Pauline Hansel, PO Box 129, Gilby, ND 58235, or filed with the Court. Dated this 21st day of February 2023. Gary Denault 1124 2nd Street Langdon, ND 58249 Co-Personal Representative Pauline Hansel PO Box 129 Gilby, ND 58235 Co-Personal Representative Quentin Bruce Wenzel, P.C. 908 Third Street Langdon, ND 58249 Quentin Wenzel, Attorney for Personal Representative First publication on the 8 day of March 2023. (March 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 200835