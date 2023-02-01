Turtle Mountain Housing Authority Reques

Turtle Mountain Housing Authority Request for Proposal For Auto Insurance The Turtle Mountain Housing Authority (TMHA), a tribally designated housing entity, is requesting proposals for auto insurance. The coverage is for a three year period April 16, 2023 to April 16, 2026. Successful firm must comply with local, federal and tero rules and regulations. Indian Preference will apply. Proposals closing will be at 4:00 pm February 28, 2023. For more information contact JR. Davis at (701) 477-5673. Email: adavis@tmhousing.net The (TMHA) has the right to reject any and all Proposals. (Feb. 1, 2023) 180793