THOMPSON PUBLIC SCHOOL MINUTES OF SCHOOL BOARD MEETING JUNE 26, 2023 President Brian Willis called the regular meeting of the Thompson Public School Board of Directors to order at 6:32 A.M. on Monday, June 26, 2023. Roll call was taken for the following members present: Brian Willis, Jon Wolfgram, Monica Norby, and Deb Kolling and Sarah Gustafson. Others present were: John Maus, Superintendent; Jason Schwabe, Secondary Principal; and Amanda Bina, Business Manager. Jon Wolfgram moved, Deb Kolling seconded to approve the agenda as presented. MC Sarah Gustafson moved, Monica Norby seconded to accept the minutes of the May 9, 2023 regular meeting. MC Sarah Gustafson moved, Jon Wolfgram seconded, to approve payment of the Schedule of Bills presented. MC The general fund report, the activity fund report, and the hot lunch fund report were presented and discussed. The Superintendent’s report was presented and reviewed. The Business Manager’s report was presented and reviewed. The board discussed the wrestling program and decided to table the discussion for another month. The school board election votes were canvassed. There were a total of 47 votes cast to elect one (1) rural director to the school board for a three (3) year term. Monica Norby received 25 votes and Emily Dobmeier received 22 votes. There were also 30 YES votes and 17 NO votes to publish the minutes in the Grand Forks Herald. Sarah Gustafson moved, Deb Kolling seconded to approve the election results as presented. MC Deb Kolling moved, Monica Norby seconded to approve the Consolidated Application Narrative that was submitted to DPI on June 1, 2023. Motion carried by unanimous vote. The next school board meeting will be Monday, July 24, 2023 at 6:30 AM in the library. Sarah Gustafson moved, Jon Wolfgram seconded to adjourn the meeting at 8:40 A.M. Motion carried by unanimous vote. Amanda Bina Business Manager Brian Willis President (July 26, 2023) 243516