THOMPSON PUBLIC SCHOOL MINUTES OF SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MAY 9, 2023 Vice President Jon Wolfgram called the regular meeting of the Thompson Public School Board of Directors to order at 6:29 A.M. on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Roll call was taken for the following members present: Brian Willis (via phone), Jon Wolfgram, Monica Norby, and Deb Kolling and Sarah Gustafson. Others present were: John Maus, Superintendent; Jason Schwabe, Secondary Principal; Cassie Brown, Elementary Principal; Amanda Bina, Business Manager; Duane Norby; Stacy Kusler; Eli Krebs; Keaton Hanevold; Mark Kurz, and James Fiala. Sarah Gustafson moved, Deb Kolling seconded to approve the agenda as presented. MC Deb Kolling moved, Monica Norby seconded to accept the minutes of the April 11, 2023 regular meeting. MC Sarah Gustafson moved, Monica Norby seconded, to approve payment of the Schedule of Bills presented. MC The general fund report, the activity fund report, and the hot lunch fund report were presented and discussed. The Superintendent’s report was presented and reviewed. The Elementary and Secondary Principal reports were presented and reviewed. The Business Manager’s report was presented and reviewed. The Finance Committee met on May 4, 2023 and discussed the following items: Negotiations, State, Local, and Federal Revenue, Sanford Power, Summer Projects, Upcoming Construction, and future transportation purchases. Jon Wolfgram gave a negotiations update. Sarah Gustafson moved, Monica Norby seconded to approve the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 negotiated agreement as presented. MC Sarah Gustafson moved, Monica Norby seconded to approve the following administrative contracts for 2023-2024: John Maus (2 year contract), Jason Schwabe, Cassie Brown, Scott Conrad, and Amanda Bina. MC Monica Norby moved, Sarah Gustafson seconded the approval of three (3) open enrollment applications for the following grades for 2023-2024: MC Sarah Gustafson moved, Deb Kolling seconded the approval of the following teacher resignations: Danielle McCalip, Jake Bilden, Kacey Rogne, Kelsey Holien, and Rylee Heil. MC Duane Norby; Stacy Kusler; Eli Krebs; Keaton Hanevold; Mark Kurz, and James Fiala gave the board a wrestling presentation. The next school board meeting will be Tuesday, June 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM in the library. Sarah Gustafson moved, Monica Norby seconded to adjourn the meeting at 8:45 A.M. MC Respectfully Submitted, Amanda Bina Business Manager Condensed version, detailed minutes on file at School and available on School website. (May 24, 2023) 225401