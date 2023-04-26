THOMPSON PUBLIC SCHOOL MINUTES OF SCHOOL BOARD MEETING APRIL 11, 2023 President Brian Willis called the regular meeting of the Thompson Public School Board of Directors to order at 6:32 A.M. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Roll call was taken for the following members present: Brian Willis, Jon Wolfgram, Monica Norby, and Deb Kolling and Sarah Gustafson. Others present were: John Maus, Superintendent; Jason Schwabe, Secondary Principal; Cassie Brown, Elementary Principal; Amanda Bina, Business Manager; and Jeanie McHugo. Monica Norby moved, Sarah Gustafson seconded to approve the agenda as presented. MC Sarah Gustafson moved, Monica Norby seconded to accept the minutes of the March 21, 2023 regular meeting. MC Sarah Gustafson moved, Deb Kolling seconded, to approve payment of the Schedule of Bills presented. MC The general fund report, the activity fund report, and the hot lunch fund report were presented and discussed. The Superintendent’s report was presented and reviewed. The Elementary and Secondary Principal reports were presented and reviewed. The Business Manager’s report was presented and reviewed. The Athletic Director’s report was presented and reviewed. Jeanie McHugo presented about Music Education. There were no correspondences this month. Long range facility plan was reviewed and discussed. Monica Norby moved, Sarah Gustafson seconded the approval of an open enrollment application for a Kindergarten student for the 2023-2024 school year. MC The next school board meeting will be Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM in the library. Sarah Gustafson moved, Monica Norby seconded to adjourn the meeting at 8:41 A.M. MC Respectfully Submitted, Amanda Bina Business Manager Condensed version, detailed minutes on file at School and available on School website. (April 26, 2023) 215095