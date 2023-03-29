THOMPSON PUBLIC SCHOOL MINUTES OF SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MARCH 21, 2023 President Brian Willis called the regular meeting of the Thompson Public School Board of Directors to order at 6:33 A.M. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Roll call was taken for the following members present: Brian Willis, Jon Wolfgram, Monica Norby, and Deb Kolling and Sarah Gustafson. Others present were: John Maus, Superintendent; Jason Schwabe, Secondary Principal; Cassie Brown, Elementary Principal; Amanda Bina, Business Manager; and Mike Bittner. Monica Norby moved, Sarah Gustafson seconded to approve the agenda as presented. MC Deb Kolling moved, Jon Wolfgram seconded to accept the minutes of the February 14, 2023 regular meeting. MC Sarah Gustafson moved, Monica Norby seconded, to approve payment of the Schedule of Bills presented. MC The general fund report, the activity report, and the hot lunch report were presented and discussed. The Superintendent’s report was presented and reviewed. The Elementary and Secondary Principal reports were presented and reviewed. The Business Manager’s report was presented and reviewed. The Finance Committee met on March 9, 2023. Deb Kolling moved, Jon Wolfgram seconded the approval of the following open enrollment applications for the 2023-24 school year: 18 for Kindergarten, 1 for second grade, 1 for third grade, 2 for sixth grade, and one for ninth grade. There are two open enrollment applications under review pending approval of class sizes. MC Deb Kolling moved, Monica Norby seconded the second reading of policy ICD: Data Protection and Security Breaches. MC Jon Wolfgram moved, Deb Kolling seconded to rescind and replace policy LBE: Indian Policies and Procedures. MC Jon Wolfgram moved, Monica Norby seconded to approve the resignation for Megan Bohlman. MC The next school board meeting will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 6:30 AM in the library. Monica Norby moved, Deb Kolling seconded to adjourn the meeting at 8:51 A.M. MC Respectfully Submitted, Amanda Bina Business Manager Condensed version, detailed minutes on file at School and available on School website. (March 29, 2023) 207645