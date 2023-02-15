THOMPSON PUBLIC SCHOOL MINUTES OF SCHOOL BOARD MEETING JANUARY 10, 2023 President Brian Willis called the regular meeting of the Thompson Public School Board of Directors to order at 6:31 A.M. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Roll call was taken for the following members present: Brian Willis, Jon Wolfgram, Monica Norby, and Deb Kolling and Sarah Gustafson. Others present were: John Maus, Superintendent; Jason Schwabe, Secondary Principal; Cassie Brown, Elementary Principal; and Amanda Bina, Business Manager. Deb Kolling moved, Monica Norby seconded to approve the agenda as presented. MC Sarah Gustafson moved, Jon Wolfgram seconded to accept the minutes of the December 21, 2022 regular meeting. MC. Monica Norby moved, Deb Kolling seconded, to approve payment of the Schedule of Bills presented. MC The general fund report, the activity report, and the hot lunch report were presented and discussed. The Superintendent’s report was presented and reviewed. Deb Kolling made a motion to approve the continuity in learning plan. Jon Wolfgram seconded. MC The Elementary and Secondary Principal reports were presented and reviewed. The Business Manager’s report was presented and reviewed. There were no correspondences this month. Long range facility plan was reviewed and discussed. Monica Norby moved, Jon Wolfgram seconded to approve the second reading of policy FFI: Student Use of Personal Technology. Upon roll call vote: Willis, Wolfgram, Norby, Gustafson, and Kolling voted yes. MC Sarah Gustafson made a motion, Jon Wolfgram seconded to approve the first reading of policy GAAE: Critical Race Theory. Upon roll call vote: Willis, Wolfgram, Norby, Gustafson, and Kolling voted yes. MC Deb Kolling made a motion to approve the Petition for Recognition that was received from the Thompson Education Association. Jon Wolfgram seconded. MC Jon Wolfgram made a motion to approve payment to Brandy and Lindsay George. MC Monica Norby made a motion to approve the pledged securities from the Bank of North Dakota. Deb Kolling seconded. MC The next school board meeting will be Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM in the library. Deb Kolling moved, Monica Norby seconded to adjourn the meeting at 8:10 A.M. MC Respectfully Submitted, Amanda Bina Business Manager Condensed version, detailed minutes on file at School and available on School website. (Feb. 15, 2023) 193206