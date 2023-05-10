This vehicle has been impounded by the N

This vehicle has been impounded by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2013 Ram Ram Pickup 2500 License Plate: 056CSJ ND VIN: 3C6UR5CL1DG515933 Location: 1200 1st Ave N, Grand Forks, ND 58203 Date of Impound: Sunday, April 9, 2023 Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounded By: Property Manager Registered Owner: DAKOTA RYE CALDER DBA DC INSULATION Lienholder: None Listed County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (May 10, 2023) 220699