This vehicle has been impounded by Inter

This vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2012 Dodge Avenger License Plate: 370CJC (ND) VIN: 1C3CDZCB3CN148383 Location: 3551 Ruemmele Rd, Grand Forks, 58201, ND Date of Impound: Friday, January 6, 2023 Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Property Manager Registered Owner: BASEL ALHASANI 2655 S 34TH ST APT 309 GRAND FORKS, ND 58201-6518 Lienholder: None County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (July 19, 2023) 241536