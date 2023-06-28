This vehicle has been impounded by Inter

This vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2008 Chrysler Town and Country License Plate: None VIN: 2A8HR44H48R656258 Location: 2473 32nd Ave S Date of Impound: Thursday, April 20, 2023 Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Property Manager Registered Owner: GERMAINE EVELYN MUIR 2515 KNIGHT DR APT 5 GRAND FORKS, ND 582015266 Lienholder: AMERICAN CREDIT ACCEPTANCE PO BOX 4419 WILMINGTON, OH 451774419 County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (June 28, 2023) 237469