This vehicle has been impounded by Inter

This vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2013 BMW 3 Series License Plate: 917MTQ OR VIN: WBA3C1C5XDF438087 Location: 1850 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND 58201, USA Date of Impound: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 4:56 PM Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority : Property Manager Registered Owner: MANDIZHA, TULLY ITAI 316 NE 60TH AVE APT A7 PORTLAND, OR 97213-3765 Lienholder: Lienholder 1 LOBEL FINANCIAL CORP Address: 1150 N MAGNOLIA AVE ANAHEIM, CA 92801-2605 Mailing: PO BOX 3000 ANAHEIM, CA 92803-3000 County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (June 21, 2023) 234447