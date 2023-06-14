This vehicle has been impounded by Inter

This vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2007 Toyota Tundra (Green) License Plate: 195CGK ND VIN: 5TBDV58107S472552 Location: 2473 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Date of Impound: Thursday, April 20, 2023 12:00 AM Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Property Manager Registered Owner: PRIMARY Owner DAN DARREL NOYES 2711 16TH ST NE MANVEL, ND 582569737 Lienholder: Lienholder 1 WELLS FARGO DEALER SERVICES PO BOX 997517 SACRAMENTO, CA 958997517 County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (June 14, 2023)