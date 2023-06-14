This vehicle has been impounded by Inter

This vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2012 Ford Shelby GT500 License Plate: None VIN: 1ZVBP8JS8C5252473 Location: 2115 Demers Ave, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Date of Impound: Thursday, May 11, 2023 9:45 AM Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Property Manager Registered Owner: SIMMONS BRANDON 3149 AL HWY 79 SOUTH GUNTERSVILLE, AL 35976 DEPRIEST ASHLEY 3149 AL HWY 79 SOUTH GUNTERSVILLE, AL 35976 Lienholder: ALLY BANK Lien Date: 10/25/2019 PO BOX 8143 COCKEYSVILLE, MD 21030 County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (June 14, 2023) 232586