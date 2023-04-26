This vehicle has been impounded by Inter

This vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2019 Kia Forte License Plate: 00979366 (MN) VIN: 3KPF24AD1KE091884 Location: 2750 S 38th St, Grand Forks, ND 58201, USA Date of Impound: Monday, August 29, 2022 2:32 PM Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Property Manager Registered Owner: Vincent Ongaga Moseti 10824 181ST LN NW ELK RIVER MN 55330-7711 Lienholder: None Listed County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (April 26, 2023) 214852