There will be a special vote to create a special taxing district in Walle Township Called “Seven Oaks Improvement District # 2023-1.” This vote will occur at the regular township meeting on July 18 th ,2023 at 4:30 PM at East Walle Church at 794 7 th St SE. The new taxing district is composed of Seven Oaks subdivision, Steve Adams 2 nd subdivision, Steve Adams 3 rd subdivision and Steve Adams 4 th subdivision in the Township of Walle, County of Grand Forks, state of North Dakota. (June 28; July 5, 2023) 236601