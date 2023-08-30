The vehicle has been impounded by Inters

The vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2014 Honda Grom Base (Black) License Plate: VIN: MLHJC6111E5003244 Location: 307 Princeton St, Grand Forks, ND 58203 Date of Impound: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Property Manager Registered Owner: AARON BENJAMIN BAZEY PO BOX 342 427 6TH STREET STEPHEN, MN 56757-0342 Lienholder: AMERICAN HONDA FINANCE CORPORATION PO BOX 997503 SACRAMENTO, CA 95899 County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (Aug. 30, 2023) 252413