The vehicle has been impounded by Inters

The vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2016 Ford Fusion License Plate: KAP3446 NC VIN: 3FA6P0H97GR351609 Location: 715 N 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND 58203 Date of Impound: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 8:57 AM Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Property Manager Registered Owner: AARON DERELL MCCARTY 900 N CAROLINA ST GOLDSBORO, NC 27530-1914 Lienholder: NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION PO BOX 25109 LEHIGH VALLEY, PA 18002-5109 County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (Aug. 16, 2023)