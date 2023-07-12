The vehicle has been impounded by Inters

The vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2015 Ford Fiesta License Plate: 152ADF (ND) VIN: 3FADP4AJ5FM221147 Location: 2205 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Date of Impound: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 9:30 AM Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Property Manager Registered Owner: KAYLEE LYNN NADEAU 2300 LIBRARY LN APT 112 GRAND FORKS, ND 58201-6309 LINDA MARIE NADEAU 2300 LIBRARY LN APT 112 GRAND FORKS, ND 58201-6309 Lienholder: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY PO BOX 105704 ATLANTA, GA 30348-5704 County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (July 12, 2023) 239836