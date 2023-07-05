The vehicle has been impounded by Inters

The vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2019 Jeep Compass License Plate: 503DTJ ND VIN: 3C4NJDBB8KT628869 Location: 2051 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Date of Impound: Friday, June 2, 2023 9:08 AM Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Property Manager Registered Owner: CHRISTIAN PHILLIP LESAK 2951 24TH AVE S APT 108 GRAND FORKS, ND 582016158 AVIAN DANIS RAY 2951 24TH AVE S APT 108 GRAND FORKS, ND 582016158 Lienholder: ALLY BANK PO BOX 8122 COCKEYSVILLE, MD 210308122 County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (July 5, 2023) 238675