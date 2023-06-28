The vehicle has been impounded by Inters

The vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2018 Ford F-150 License Plate: 306DRW ND VIN: 1FTEW1EP6JFA17965 Location: 2700 S Washington St, Grand Forks, ND 58201 Date of Impound: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Property Manager Registered Owner: STEVEN PAUL WORNER 1200 S 14TH ST TRLR 56A GRAND FORKS, ND 58201-5443 Lienholder: ALLY BANK PO BOX 8122 COCKEYSVILLE, MD 21030-8122 County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (June 28, 2023) 237116