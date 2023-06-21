The vehicle has been impounded by Inters

The vehicle has been impounded by Interstate Towing & Recovery LLC and we are seeking the rightful owner: Vehicle: 2013 Ram Ram Pickup 1500 License Plate: None VIN: 1C6RR7PT0DS537068 Location: 1969-1970 Co Hwy 25, Reynolds, ND 58275 Date of Impound: Sunday, April 23, 2023 4:24 AM Place of Storage: Interstate Towing 2475 North 42nd Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 772-6592 Impounding Authority: Traill County Sheriff’s Office Registered Owner: BRANDON JAMES GIEDD 1528 154TH AVE NE BUXTON, ND 582189311 SECONDARY Owner RILEY BRIANNE GIEDD 1528 154TH AVE NE BUXTON, ND 582189311 Lienholder: WESTLAKE FINANCIAL PO BOX 997592 SACRAMENTO, CA 958997592 County Impounded: Grand Forks Owner and/or lienholder has 30 days to claim the vehicle from the date of publication or the towing/storage business or LE agency will be granted legal ownership of the vehicle. (June 21, 2023) 234479